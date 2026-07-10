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Home > Politics > Kristi Noem

Kristi Noem Divorcing Husband Bryon: Fired Homeland Security Sec.'s Mom Claims Marriage is Done Following Cross-Dressing Scandal

Photo of Kristi Noem, Bryon Noem
Source: MEGA; @sdbryonnoem/Instagram

Kristi Noem is getting a divorce according to her mother.

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July 10 2026, Published 12:06 p.m. ET

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Kristi Noem is divorcing her husband, Bryon, RadarOnline.com can report, as the fired homeland security secretary's own mother has revealed the bombshell.

Earlier this year, Kristi's life and marriage were rocked after a report exposed all of her husband's sexual interests and kinks, including wearing fake breasts and allegedly sending fetish models thousands of dollars.

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'We're Going to Get a Divorce'

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Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem is done with her husband, Bryon, according to her mother.

"It has been difficult, but we knew this was coming, that they were going to get divorced," Corinne Arnold told the Daily Mail. According to Arnold, after the jaw-dropping report on Bryon's secret life was revealed, she flew to South Dakota to celebrate one of her grandchildren's birthday parties.

At this moment, Arnold claimed she brought up the couple's marriage amid the chaos and recalled, "She doesn’t tell me what she thinks. Finally, I said, 'What's the deal? Are you going to get together again?"

"And she said: 'No. No. We're going to get a divorce.' And I said: 'Who is your lawyer?' And she said it was somebody from Sioux Falls."

Arnold added, "I feel bad, sick that they're getting a divorce, but what else can you do? The way that I brought up my kids, I know that they don't just jump into big decisions. It took a long time for her to figure it out."

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Bryon Noem's Secret Life Exposed

Photo of Kristi Noem, Bryon Noem
Source: @sdbryonnoem/Instagram

Bryon Noem's secret double was exposed earlier this year.

Kristi and Bryon tied the knot in 1992 and welcomed three kids: daughters Kassidy and Kennedy, and son, Booker, 24. Once news of the scandal first broke, a family spokesperson revealed Kristi had been left "devastated," as she was "blindsided by this."

Bryon, for his part, did not deny partaking in any conversations with fetish models, nor did he deny sharing photos of himself dressed as a woman.

The report listed "hundreds" of messages believed to have been sent by three women from the fetish scene, where Bryon praised their heavily augmented appearances.

He also admitted to being all about "huge, huge ridiculous boobs." In the report, Bryon posted photos of himself wearing a skin-tight suit. In one snap, the father-of-three appeared to have put balloons in his shirt to make it seem he had his own breasts.

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Fetish Model to Bryon Noem: 'You Obviously Are Very Sick'

Photo of Bryon Noem
Source: @sdbryonnoem/Instagram

Bryon Noem allegedly spent thousands on fetish models and apparently wanted to marry one of them.

Despite his secret kinks being exposed to the public, he apparently still reached out to one dominatrix, Shy Sotomayor, in May, even while his marriage was dealing with the fallout of his behavior.

"May 17th, he texted me on iMessage," Sotomayor claimed when asked about Bryon on the Uncloseted with Spencer Macnaughton podcast. "He's like, 'I've been a really bad boy.' I'm like, 'Oh, I know. I know you've been a bad boy.'"

Sotomayor, who claimed she had a nine-year relationship with Bryon, then added, "I feel like this is truly a sick man. I feel like he has a s-x addiction, and that is not something I would want to take advantage of."

According to Sotomayor, she told Bryon he needs to seek help, and claimed, "I sent him a very long message saying, you know, Bryon, I thought really hard on this. You obviously are very sick. You need help. If it's not clear by now, or after being America's joke, I truly don't know what is."

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Bryon Noem Was Ready to Propose to Fetish Model

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Photo of Bryon Noem, Nicole Raccagno
Source: @sdbryonnoem/Instagram; @plastictrophybimbo/Instagram

Fetish model Nicole Raccagno claimed Bryon Noem was 'addicted to my bombshell Barbie curves.'

According to another fetish model, Nicole Raccagno, Bryon was also into funding her "trophy bimbo" lifestyle.

"Bryon was addicted to my bombshell Barbie curves and enormous breasts," Raccagno had claimed to the Daily Mail. "He gave me whatever I wanted – shoes, handbags, even bigger boobs. He wanted me to be his ultimate bimbo bride."

Raccagno claimed Bryon was even ready to move on from his wife and propose. "Would love to marry you," Bryon allegedly wrote to the "bimbo model," in a message Raccagno claimed was just days after Kristi was fired by President Trump.

Bryon may have had a secret name to follow fetish model content, as Raccagno previously claimed he followed her OnlyFans page as "Jason" and proceeded to send her messages and money.

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