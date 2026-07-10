Kristi Noem Divorcing Husband Bryon: Fired Homeland Security Sec.'s Mom Claims Marriage is Done Following Cross-Dressing Scandal

"It has been difficult, but we knew this was coming, that they were going to get divorced," Corinne Arnold told the Daily Mail. According to Arnold, after the jaw-dropping report on Bryon's secret life was revealed, she flew to South Dakota to celebrate one of her grandchildren's birthday parties.

At this moment, Arnold claimed she brought up the couple's marriage amid the chaos and recalled, "She doesn’t tell me what she thinks. Finally, I said, 'What's the deal? Are you going to get together again?"

"And she said: 'No. No. We're going to get a divorce.' And I said: 'Who is your lawyer?' And she said it was somebody from Sioux Falls."

Arnold added, "I feel bad, sick that they're getting a divorce, but what else can you do? The way that I brought up my kids, I know that they don't just jump into big decisions. It took a long time for her to figure it out."