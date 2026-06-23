Kristi Noem's Cross-Dressing Husband Bryon Continued Messaging 'Bimbo Dominatrix' After Secret Fetish-Filled 'Double Life' Was Exposed

However, despite Bryon's kinks on display for the world to see, he apparently still reached out to one dominatrix, Shy Sotomayor, just last month, even while his marriage was dealing with the fallout of his secret behavior.

"May 17th, he texted me on iMessage," Sotomayor claimed when asked about Bryon on the Uncloseted with Spencer Macnaughton podcast. "He's like, 'I've been a really bad boy.' I'm like, 'Oh, I know. I know you've been a bad boy.'"

Sotomayor, who claimed she had a nine-year relationship with Bryon, continued, "I feel like this is truly a sick man. I feel like he has a s-x addiction, and that is not something I would want to take advantage of." According to Sotomayor, she made it clear to Bryon he needs to seek help.

"I sent him a very long message saying, you know, Bryon, I thought really hard on this," the fetish model claimed. "You obviously are very sick. You need help. If it's not clear by now or after being America's joke, I truly don't know what is."