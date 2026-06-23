Kristi Noem's Cross-Dressing Husband Bryon Continued Messaging 'Bimbo Dominatrix' After Secret Fetish-Filled 'Double Life' Was Exposed
June 23 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Kristi Noem's cross-dressing husband, Bryon, is said to have continued messaging his "bimbo dominatrix," RadarOnline.com can reveal, even after his shocking, secret fetish double life was exposed.
Earlier this year, the Noems' life was rocked after Bryon's kinks, including wearing fake breasts and allegedly sending fetish models thousands of dollars, were revealed.
Bryon Noem Has Continued With His Kinks?
However, despite Bryon's kinks on display for the world to see, he apparently still reached out to one dominatrix, Shy Sotomayor, just last month, even while his marriage was dealing with the fallout of his secret behavior.
"May 17th, he texted me on iMessage," Sotomayor claimed when asked about Bryon on the Uncloseted with Spencer Macnaughton podcast. "He's like, 'I've been a really bad boy.' I'm like, 'Oh, I know. I know you've been a bad boy.'"
Sotomayor, who claimed she had a nine-year relationship with Bryon, continued, "I feel like this is truly a sick man. I feel like he has a s-x addiction, and that is not something I would want to take advantage of." According to Sotomayor, she made it clear to Bryon he needs to seek help.
"I sent him a very long message saying, you know, Bryon, I thought really hard on this," the fetish model claimed. "You obviously are very sick. You need help. If it's not clear by now or after being America's joke, I truly don't know what is."
Bryon Noem's Secret Life Exposed
Sotomayor claimed she told Bryon, "This is just kind of me saying goodbye. If you find another girl who does want to talk to you during this, I'm like, shame on both of you. You need to get better."
On the podcast, Sotomayor also claimed Bryon "did not care about the consequences" and was willing to risk being caught while meeting Sotomayor in person.
Meanwhile, according to the s-x worker, Bryon did not respond to her "goodbye" message, but she did send him a $4,500 invoice for her services, which he has yet to pay.
In March, the Noems' marriage was hit hard a report exposed all of Bryon's sexual interests, listing "hundreds" of messages believed to have been sent by three women from the fetish scene, where Bryon drooled over their heavily augmented appearances.
Dropping Thousands on Fetish Models
He also admitted to being all about "huge, huge ridiculous boobs." In the report, Bryon, who married Kristi in 1992, posted photos of himself wearing a skin-tight suit. In one snap, the father-of-three appeared to have put balloons in his shirt to make it seem he had his own breasts.
According to another fetish model, Nicole Raccagno, Bryon was also apparently all about dropping cash and funding her "trophy bimbo" lifestyle.
"Bryon was addicted to my bombshell Barbie curves and enormous breasts," Raccagno previously claimed to Daily Mail. "He gave me whatever I wanted – shoes, handbags, even bigger boobs. He wanted me to be his ultimate bimbo bride."
Raccagno even claimed Bryon was ready to propose. "Would love to marry you," Bryon allegedly wrote to the "bimbo model," in a message Raccagno claimed was just days after Kristi was fired from her Homeland Security Secretary position by President Trump.
The jaw-dropping report is said to have left Kristi "devastated," as she was "blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time," a family spokesperson said at the time. Bryon has yet to deny partaking in the conversations with the fetish model, nor has he denied sharing photos of himself dressed as a woman.
Bryon has also yet to respond to Sotomayor's claims, which also included Bryon apparently discussing gender transition and hormone therapy.