EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Fuming' Over Brutal World Cup Snub and Fan Booing
July 20 2026, Published 1:16 p.m. ET
Donald Trump was left furious after being publicly snubbed by Argentina defender Cristian Romero during the World Cup final medal ceremony, following a hostile reception from fans, which RadarOnline.com can also reveal saw the US president booed as he walked onto the field.
The 80-year-old president joined FIFA president Gianni Infantino on the presentation stage at MetLife Stadium after Spain's 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina.
Trump Faces Boos and Snub
Trump and Infantino presented medals before handing the World Cup trophy to Spain captain Rodri.
Their appearance was met with loud boos from sections of the crowd, while scrutiny surrounding both men remained high following controversy during the tournament. Tensions appeared to deepen when Romero accepted his runners-up medal from Infantino before seemingly bypassing Trump without offering a handshake or acknowledgment.
A source close to the situation told us: "Donald was absolutely fuming. He expected every player to acknowledge him on that stage, so Romero walking straight past without even making eye contact did not go unnoticed. After the reaction from the crowd, it felt like another public humiliation."
Another insider added: "The boos had already put everyone on edge. Romero's decision only added to the feeling that the ceremony had become more about politics than football."
Trump Handshake Becomes Talking Point
Instead, Romero shook hands with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, both standing alongside Trump during the presentation.
King Felipe VI of Spain was also on the podium and greeted players as they collected their medals. Most players acknowledged Trump, including Spain substitute Borja Iglesias, despite the striker previously criticizing the president.
The Celta Vigo forward kept the exchange brief, making little eye contact and avoiding conversation as he moved through the receiving line.
Before the final, Iglesias had been asked whether he intended to shake Trump's hand after the match.
He said: "I don't want to go to jail, you know?"
Iglesias added: "So it's something I've thought about, something I've even imagined. I hope to greet him at a time when we're all very happy and that it passes very quickly and I forget about it.
"Sometimes you have to forget moments you've lived, too. Let's see, I don't think this is the time to create controversy. People know perfectly well what my opinion is.
"I would love to do many things, but the reality is that even though people think I'm all-powerful, I don't have that much power to confront certain things. It's complicated, really."
Chaos Erupts After Final Whistle
As Spain celebrated with the trophy, Argentina's players turned away from the newly crowned champions and instead applauded their own supporters.
Their conduct during and after the match drew criticism, particularly after 31-year-old midfielder Leandro Paredes was sent off for attacking Spain defender Eric Garcia and triggering a mass confrontation.
Following the defeat, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni became emotional during his post-match news conference before leaving early.
He said: "Bear with me, I don't know if I can continue... this place is wonderful, it is a dream place."
Trump's Tournament Role Sparks Controversy
Argentina President Javier Milei later announced plans for a public holiday to honor the team's achievement of reaching a second consecutive World Cup final.
Trump's involvement in the World Cup sparked repeated controversy throughout the tournament.
The US president was booed by sections of supporters during the final medal ceremony alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino, while critics also questioned his prominent role at matches.
His appearance came amid scrutiny over the Folarin Balogun red-card controversy before Argentina defender Cristian Romero appeared to snub him during the trophy presentation.