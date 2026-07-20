EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Fuming' Over Brutal World Cup Snub and Fan Booing

The 80-year-old president joined FIFA president Gianni Infantino on the presentation stage at MetLife Stadium after Spain's 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina.

Another insider added: " The boos had already put everyone on edge. Romero's decision only added to the feeling that the ceremony had become more about politics than football."

A source close to the situation told us: "Donald was absolutely fuming. He expected every player to acknowledge him on that stage, so Romero walking straight past without even making eye contact did not go unnoticed. After the reaction from the crowd, it felt like another public humiliation."

Their appearance was met with loud boos from sections of the crowd, while scrutiny surrounding both men remained high following controversy during the tournament. Tensions appeared to deepen when Romero accepted his runners-up medal from Infantino before seemingly bypassing Trump without offering a handshake or acknowledgment.

Trump and Infantino presented medals before handing the World Cup trophy to Spain captain Rodri.

Instead, Romero shook hands with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, both standing alongside Trump during the presentation.

King Felipe VI of Spain was also on the podium and greeted players as they collected their medals. Most players acknowledged Trump, including Spain substitute Borja Iglesias, despite the striker previously criticizing the president.

The Celta Vigo forward kept the exchange brief, making little eye contact and avoiding conversation as he moved through the receiving line.

Before the final, Iglesias had been asked whether he intended to shake Trump's hand after the match.

He said: "I don't want to go to jail, you know?"

Iglesias added: "So it's something I've thought about, something I've even imagined. I hope to greet him at a time when we're all very happy and that it passes very quickly and I forget about it.

"Sometimes you have to forget moments you've lived, too. Let's see, I don't think this is the time to create controversy. People know perfectly well what my opinion is.

"I would love to do many things, but the reality is that even though people think I'm all-powerful, I don't have that much power to confront certain things. It's complicated, really."