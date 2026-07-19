World Cup Final Head Referee Slavko Vincic Wrongly Arrested at 'Sex Party' — But Released From Custody After Calling It His 'Biggest Mistake'
July 19 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Slovenian ref Slavko Vincic, the head referee in Sunday’s World Cup Final match between Spain and Argentina, was once arrested at a "s-- party."
However, the soccer expert insisted he was present by accident. Local authorities busted an event, which Vincic alleged he thought was going to be a business lunch.
At the time, the event was investigated as affiliated with a possible prostitution ring. Vincic was questioned by police, but ultimately let go and not charged with any wrongdoing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Head Ref Arrested at S-x Party
The gathering, which was in the Bosnian city of Bijeljina, was raided six years ago. Vincic, 46, was arrested alongside Tijana Maksimovic, who was the alleged leader of a prostitution ring. In total, the police detained nine women and 26 men.
Officials reportedly held nine women and 26 men in total, and seized four packets of cocaine, 10 pistols, three protective vests, and over $10,000.
Ultimately, Maksimovic pleaded guilty to the criminal charge of international enticement to prostitution.
Slavko Vincic Claims He Was There 'By Chance'
However, Vincic insisted he wasn't involved in the operation. He told Slovenian outlet Vecer he was "on this ranch by chance."
Vincic was only in the area for a "business meeting," according to his account, "which turned out to be my biggest mistake."
Vincic recalled that he was sitting cluelessly at a table when "all of a sudden the police came and what happened, happened."
He added: "I have nothing to do with the group that was arrested and detained, nor do my business partners. Yes, they really took us to the police, asked [us] as witnesses, when it turned out that we didn't even know them, we were able to go."
Soccer Community Defends Ref
Vincic was defended by the soccer community, and he maintained his professional position.
The president of the Association of Football Referees of Slovenia, Vlado Sajn, said at the time: "According to the information we gathered from official and unofficial sources, and last but not least from Slavko himself, he is not suspected of anything, no proceedings have been instituted against him.
"He found himself in this place at the wrong time. He was invited to a party where there was a large group of people – he did not know the vast majority... I consider this story to be a web of unfortunate circumstances."
Slavko Vincic Set to Ref at World Cup Final
Vincic's career hit the big leagues in 2012 when he was one of the two additional assistants on the team of Damir Skomina for the UEFA Euro.
Later, He officiated the 2020–21 Champions League quarterfinal and the 2020–21 Europa League semifinal.
His career flourished as he accepted other opportunities to officiate international events.
He officiated at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. He was then tapped to return for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, which he will be officiating on Sunday between Spain and Argentina.
The event is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, after a myriad of international drama.
Kickoff is slated for 3:00 p.m. EST. English broadcasts will air on Fox, with Spanish coverage on Telemundo and Peacock.