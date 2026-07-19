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EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna Rips A$AP Rocky — Diva Reins in Rapper Baby Daddy for Sleazy Slights on Women

rihanna reins asap rocky remarks women
Source: MEGA

Rihanna reportedly confronts A$AP Rocky over remarks about women, sparking tension in their relationship.

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July 19 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Riled-up Rihanna is calling out rapper hubby A$AP Rocky for a series of offensive disses in recent weeks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jaws dropped when the Don't Be Dumb rhymer, 37, told the women in the audience at his Phoenix concert, "Thank God y'all didn't know me when I was single, 'cause I would've f--ked the sh-t out of you."

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Rihanna Furious Over A$AP's Comments

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Rihanna reportedly confronted A$AP Rocky after his explicit onstage remark at a Phoenix concert, an insider claimed.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Rihanna reportedly confronted A$AP Rocky after his explicit onstage remark at a Phoenix concert, an insider claimed.

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"Rihanna hit the roof over this," said an insider. "It's not a case of her being jealous or feeling insecure, but this reflects badly on her because he's her man and anything he does ends up coming back on her too. She couldn't believe he'd be so stupid."

Online, the 38-year-old beauty's devoted fans also expressed their outrage, posting on social media that she shouldn't allow him to disrespect her and advising her to dump him.

Her friends are in agreement. "They're all telling her she needs to do more, that he's acting like a pig and she shouldn't ignore it," a source shared.

The vulgar remark was especially hurtful considering the two, who've been together since 2020, share three young children, RZA, 4, Riot, 2, and baby Rocky, 10 months.

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Rocky's Antics Push Rihanna Further

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Fans urged Rihanna to leave Rocky following his controversial comments, according to the report
Source: Lumeimages / MEGA

Fans urged Rihanna to leave Rocky following his controversial comments, according to the report

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The incident comes just two months after the billionaire Fenty founder was forced to shoot down rumors when Rocky got busted on camera at the Met Gala openly flirting with other women.

"She had to do so much damage control after that, so to have him hand everyone another reason to criticize him has really infuriated her," said the source.

Having to constantly clean up Rocky's messes is getting old for the Breakin' Dishes singer. "She is not happy and has put him on notice," claimed the source.

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Rihanna Still Stands By Rocky

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Despite the backlash, an insider said Rihanna supported Rocky at his June 27 concert in Los Angeles.
Source: Snorlax / MEGA

Despite the backlash, an insider said Rihanna supported Rocky at his June 27 concert in Los Angeles.

But that doesn't mean the relationship is on the rocks. "RiRi is ride or die when it comes to Rocky, so of course she turned up to support him at his June 27 concert," said the insider of the rapper's performance at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

"The last thing she wants is to have people thinking there's trouble between them, but nobody should mistake that for her giving him a free pass."

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