EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna Rips A$AP Rocky — Diva Reins in Rapper Baby Daddy for Sleazy Slights on Women

Jaws dropped when the Don't Be Dumb rhymer, 37, told the women in the audience at his Phoenix concert, "Thank God y'all didn't know me when I was single, 'cause I would've f--ked the sh-t out of you."

Riled-up Rihanna is calling out rapper hubby A$AP Rocky for a series of offensive disses in recent weeks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Rihanna hit the roof over this," said an insider. "It's not a case of her being jealous or feeling insecure, but this reflects badly on her because he's her man and anything he does ends up coming back on her too. She couldn't believe he'd be so stupid."

Online, the 38-year-old beauty's devoted fans also expressed their outrage, posting on social media that she shouldn't allow him to disrespect her and advising her to dump him.

Her friends are in agreement. "They're all telling her she needs to do more, that he's acting like a pig and she shouldn't ignore it," a source shared.

The vulgar remark was especially hurtful considering the two, who've been together since 2020, share three young children, RZA, 4, Riot, 2, and baby Rocky, 10 months.