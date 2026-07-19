EXCLUSIVE: Dead Clive's Cash Clash — Radar Exposes War Raging Over Music Producer Icon's $92Million Fortune
July 19 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Music mogul Clive Davis died June 22 at age 94 with a net worth estimated to be as high as $850million – and RadarOnline.com can reveal questions are swirling over who will inherit his massive fortune.
Questions Swirl Over Clive Davis' Fortune After Music Mogul's Death, Sources
The legendary producer – who discovered some of music's biggest names, including Whitney Houston and Aerosmith – is survived by four children, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and longtime partner Gregg Schriefer, who shared Davis' life for decades.
"Everyone adored Greg, but money has a way of changing family dynamics," a source told RadarOnline.com. "People are already asking who gets what."
Greg's Future Hinges on What Clive Davis Left Behind in His Will
An insider confided: "Greg was Clive's family in every sense except on paper.
"They built a life together, but without a marriage certificate, everything comes down to what's in the will."