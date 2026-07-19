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Home > Exclusives > Clive Davis
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EXCLUSIVE: Dead Clive's Cash Clash — Radar Exposes War Raging Over Music Producer Icon's $92Million Fortune

clive davis million fortune family cash clash
Source: MEGA

Clive Davis' $92 million fortune is at the center of a family cash clash after his death.

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July 19 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Music mogul Clive Davis died June 22 at age 94 with a net worth estimated to be as high as $850million – and RadarOnline.com can reveal questions are swirling over who will inherit his massive fortune.

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Questions Swirl Over Clive Davis' Fortune After Music Mogul's Death, Sources

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Gregg Schriefer's role in Clive Davis' estate is expected to depend on the late music mogul's will, an insider claimed.'
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Gregg Schriefer's role in Clive Davis' estate is expected to depend on the late music mogul's will, an insider claimed.'

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The legendary producer – who discovered some of music's biggest names, including Whitney Houston and Aerosmith – is survived by four children, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and longtime partner Gregg Schriefer, who shared Davis' life for decades.

"Everyone adored Greg, but money has a way of changing family dynamics," a source told RadarOnline.com. "People are already asking who gets what."

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Greg's Future Hinges on What Clive Davis Left Behind in His Will

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Whitney Houston was among the artists Clive Davis discovered during his decades-long music career.'
Source: ©2008 RAMEY PHOTO / MEGA

Whitney Houston was among the artists Clive Davis discovered during his decades-long music career.'

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An insider confided: "Greg was Clive's family in every sense except on paper.

"They built a life together, but without a marriage certificate, everything comes down to what's in the will."

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