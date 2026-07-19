EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Spacey's Latest Shocking Admission — 'Usual Suspects' Star Appears to Admit There's Something in the Avalanche of Sex Claims Against Him
July 19 2026, Published 7:15 a.m. ET
Hollywood pariah Kevin Spacey shockingly appeared to admit there was something to the avalanche of sexual misconduct claims lodged against him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The two-time Oscar winner recently discussed the scandal that derailed his Tinseltown career on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast.
Spacey Admits Crossing the Line
Maher, 70, shared that he thought "there's too much smoke to be no fire."
Spacey, 66, seemed to acknowledge that he'd crossed a line – without giving specifics.
"I never said there was no fire," Spacey responded. "It just wasn't a raging forest fire. It was a small kitchen fire that could have been put out with an extinguisher. I hit on a lot of guys."
Spacey was canned from his Netflix hit House of Cards in November 2017 after actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making a sexual advance toward him when he was a teen about three decades prior.
Rapp, 54, later slapped the American Beauty star with a $40million sexual battery and assault lawsuit, but in 2022, a jury determined the older actor did not molest him.
Spacey Claims Hollywood Has Forgiven
Following Rapp's initial bombshell, more than 50 men came forward to accuse Spacey of bad behavior – but he was acquitted or found not liable in multiple legal cases that stemmed from allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment.
Spacey has denied all of the accusations against him – and told Maher he now feels "much more welcomed" in the entertainment industry after his court victories.