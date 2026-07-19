EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Spacey's Latest Shocking Admission — 'Usual Suspects' Star Appears to Admit There's Something in the Avalanche of Sex Claims Against Him

Maher, 70, shared that he thought "there's too much smoke to be no fire."

Spacey, 66, seemed to acknowledge that he'd crossed a line – without giving specifics.

"I never said there was no fire," Spacey responded. "It just wasn't a raging forest fire. It was a small kitchen fire that could have been put out with an extinguisher. I hit on a lot of guys."

Spacey was canned from his Netflix hit House of Cards in November 2017 after actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making a sexual advance toward him when he was a teen about three decades prior.

Rapp, 54, later slapped the American Beauty star with a $40million sexual battery and assault lawsuit, but in 2022, a jury determined the older actor did not molest him.