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EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Spacey's Latest Shocking Admission — 'Usual Suspects' Star Appears to Admit There's Something in the Avalanche of Sex Claims Against Him

kevin spacey sex claims admission new comments
Source: MEGA

Kevin Spacey's latest comments fuel scrutiny as he appears to address the sex claims against him.

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July 19 2026, Published 7:15 a.m. ET

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Hollywood pariah Kevin Spacey shockingly appeared to admit there was something to the avalanche of sexual misconduct claims lodged against him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The two-time Oscar winner recently discussed the scandal that derailed his Tinseltown career on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast.

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Spacey Admits Crossing the Line

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More than 50 men accused Kevin Spacey of misconduct after Anthony Rapp's allegation, but he was acquitted or found not liable in multiple legal cases.'
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

More than 50 men accused Kevin Spacey of misconduct after Anthony Rapp's allegation, but he was acquitted or found not liable in multiple legal cases.'

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Maher, 70, shared that he thought "there's too much smoke to be no fire."

Spacey, 66, seemed to acknowledge that he'd crossed a line – without giving specifics.

"I never said there was no fire," Spacey responded. "It just wasn't a raging forest fire. It was a small kitchen fire that could have been put out with an extinguisher. I hit on a lot of guys."

Spacey was canned from his Netflix hit House of Cards in November 2017 after actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making a sexual advance toward him when he was a teen about three decades prior.

Rapp, 54, later slapped the American Beauty star with a $40million sexual battery and assault lawsuit, but in 2022, a jury determined the older actor did not molest him.

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Spacey Claims Hollywood Has Forgiven

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Rapp's allegation led to Spacey's exit from 'House of Cards,' though a jury later found him not liable in the actor's lawsuit.'
Source: JM11 / WENN.com / MEGA

Rapp's allegation led to Spacey's exit from 'House of Cards,' though a jury later found him not liable in the actor's lawsuit.'

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Following Rapp's initial bombshell, more than 50 men came forward to accuse Spacey of bad behavior – but he was acquitted or found not liable in multiple legal cases that stemmed from allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment.

Spacey has denied all of the accusations against him – and told Maher he now feels "much more welcomed" in the entertainment industry after his court victories.

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