EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Subjected to Humiliating Security Checks' Before King Charles Reunion Amid 'Sussexes Spy Fears'

The long-anticipated gathering took place at 77-year-old Charles' private Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire on Sunday, July 12, after Harry completed engagements linked to the countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

His wife, Markle, 44, quietly arrived in Britain with their kids, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, after traveling from the family's European vacation home, allowing the children to reunite with their grandfather for the first time since 2022.

A source claimed: "Every precaution was taken before the Sussexes were allowed into the residence. Staff were determined that nothing capable of recording private conversations or compromising security would make its way inside. It was undoubtedly an uncomfortable experience for Harry and Meghan, as they were essentially frisked like any other commoner, but those organizing the visit believed it was essential – and the order came directly from Charles."