EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Subjected to Humiliating Security Checks' Before King Charles Reunion Amid 'Sussexes Spy Fears'
July 18 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have been subjected to stringent security checks before their closely guarded reunion with King Charles and Queen Camilla – amid what sources told RadarOnline.com was part of lingering concerns over privacy and fears that sensitive family conversations could be exposed.
Insiders claimed the extraordinary precautions underscored the depth of mistrust still surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex despite the private family meeting.
King Allegedly Orders Strict Frisking of Sussexes
The long-anticipated gathering took place at 77-year-old Charles' private Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire on Sunday, July 12, after Harry completed engagements linked to the countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.
His wife, Markle, 44, quietly arrived in Britain with their kids, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, after traveling from the family's European vacation home, allowing the children to reunite with their grandfather for the first time since 2022.
A source claimed: "Every precaution was taken before the Sussexes were allowed into the residence. Staff were determined that nothing capable of recording private conversations or compromising security would make its way inside. It was undoubtedly an uncomfortable experience for Harry and Meghan, as they were essentially frisked like any other commoner, but those organizing the visit believed it was essential – and the order came directly from Charles."
Security Searches Essential to Rebuild Trust
The insider added the measures reflected continuing anxiety within royal circles rather than outright hostility.
They claimed: "The searches were embarrassing, but they were seen as the price of rebuilding trust. There remains genuine concern that private family discussions could become public whenever the Sussexes are allowed into royal circles, so officials – and the King – felt there was no alternative."
Harry had arrived in Britain days before the reunion after attending a series of engagements connected to the Invictus Games, including the official one-year countdown event at Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre.
During his visit, he also suffered a legal setback after losing his High Court claim alleging wrongdoing by Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail.
Meghan Markle Quietly Joins Private Family Summit
The reunion with Charles came only days after confusion over Harry's accommodation plans during his UK visit.
Despite longstanding security concerns, Markle is understood to have decided to join Harry for the private family gathering with Charles and Queen Camilla, 78, after initially remaining overseas with their children.
Sources said extensive planning surrounded every aspect of the visit, with arrangements kept tightly restricted to prevent details becoming public before the meeting took place.
Prince Harry Shares Rare Update on Archie and Lilibet
Earlier in Birmingham, Harry showcased his wheelchair rugby skills while promoting the forthcoming Invictus Games and appeared on ITV's This Morning, where he spoke warmly about his family during an interview with the British network.
Harry told one of the presenters: "By the way, my kids loved you in the Bake Off – absolutely love it. I love it as well."
When the host replied, "Honestly, your kids and Meghan must be so proud of you. Do they tell you every day?" Harry smiled before answering: "They don't tell me every day that they're proud of me, but yeah, I'm proud of them, they're proud of me, I love my family."
The duke also laughed off an accidental Americanism after referring to England's Women's World Cup match as "soccer" before immediately correcting himself, saying: "Some football, sorry. Football, not soccer," – prompting laughter from those present as he continued promoting the international sporting competition for wounded service personnel scheduled to be held in Birmingham in July 2027.