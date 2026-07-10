Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, Reunite With King Charles for First Time in Four Years Amid Nasty Family Feud

Harry flew to England alone on July 6 to kick off the Invictus Games countdown festivities after Markle and their two children had pulled out just days earlier, citing security fears, despite having previously confirmed their attendance.

But in a stunning eleventh-hour reversal, it emerged on July 9 that the former actress and the kids had changed course and would join Harry after all, although they will remain strictly behind closed doors, with no public appearances scheduled.

The children had not been on English soil since June 2022, when they accompanied their parents to the U.K for the late Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations.

Archie and Lilibet didn't join their parents at the public events, although a rare photo of then one-year-old Lilibet was released in celebration of her birthday, which fell during the trip.

The Sussexes were last in the UK in September 2022 for the Queen's funeral.