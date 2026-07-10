Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, Reunite With King Charles for First Time in Four Years Amid Nasty Family Feud
July 10 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have pulled off what many thought was impossible by arranging a long-awaited reunion between King Charles III and the Sussexes' two children amid the duke's disastrous U.K. visit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After Markle, 44, and the children abruptly bailed on Harry's U.K. visit at the last minute, forcing the duke to return home solo, the family made a shock trip to England days later, giving Charles his first chance in years to spend precious time with Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5.
King Charles Gets Long-Awaited Reunion With Grandkids
The emotional family reunion unfolded behind closed doors at Highgrove House, the King's secluded long-time private country retreat in Gloucestershire, Buckingham Palace confirmed on July 10.
The palace said the get-together took place that afternoon, after Harry made a series of appearances in Birmingham earlier in the day, promoting the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games.
It was stressed that the meeting was a private family affair and that no photos or other details were expected to be released to the public.
Meghan Markle Makes First UK Return Since 2022
Harry flew to England alone on July 6 to kick off the Invictus Games countdown festivities after Markle and their two children had pulled out just days earlier, citing security fears, despite having previously confirmed their attendance.
But in a stunning eleventh-hour reversal, it emerged on July 9 that the former actress and the kids had changed course and would join Harry after all, although they will remain strictly behind closed doors, with no public appearances scheduled.
The children had not been on English soil since June 2022, when they accompanied their parents to the U.K for the late Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations.
Archie and Lilibet didn't join their parents at the public events, although a rare photo of then one-year-old Lilibet was released in celebration of her birthday, which fell during the trip.
The Sussexes were last in the UK in September 2022 for the Queen's funeral.
Archie Gets a Brief Taste of Royal Life in 2019
While the king enjoys a close relationship with his eldest son, Prince William, and his three children he shares with Kate Middleton, it isn't the case with Harry's kids, as rumors of a nasty family feud have spread.
The Duke of Sussex has been estranged from his family ever since he and Markle quit the monarchy in 2020 and moved to the U.S. when Archie was just 18 months old. Lili was born in Santa Barbara, California, in June 2021, more than a year after the relocation.
The little boy did get a brief taste of royal life, although he was likely too young to remember much of it.
Archie was christened at the private chapel at Windsor Castle in July 2019 with the immediate members of Harry's family present, along with Markle's mother, Doria Ragland. It was the last time Charles, William, Kate, Harry, and Markle appeared in a formal portrait together.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Gave Archie a Royal Public Debut
Archie made his first public appearance on his parents' royal tour of South Africa in September 2019.
The tot was brought along to an afternoon tea between the Sussexes and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, in what remains, to this day, the most prominent look at the little prince, as Harry and Markle have refused to show their children's faces in photos since moving to the U.S.