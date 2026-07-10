EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Tyler's Heartbreaking Last Wish Revealed After 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' Powerhouse Dies Aged 75
July 10 2026, Published 3:01 p.m. ET
Bonnie Tyler revealed she never wanted to step away from performing in what would become her final television interview, telling viewers she still loved life on the road just months before the legendary singer died aged 75 following complications after emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal.
As RadarOnline.com was among the first to report, the Welsh star, born Gaynor Hopkins, died after weeks in intensive care following treatment for a perforated intestine.
Bonnie Tyler's Final Interview Takes on New Meaning
Her family confirmed she passed away in hospital in Portugal on Wednesday, July 8, after initially regaining consciousness in June before suffering further complications.
Tyler, whose unmistakable voice powered global hits including Total Eclipse of the Heart, Holding Out for a Hero and It's a Heartache, had reflected on her enduring career during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine show, aired from Britain in February, where she looked ahead to a string of UK tour dates and dismissed the prospect of retirement.
Asked by presenter Kelly whether she could ever imagine slowing down, Tyler said: "I often say next year I'll slow down... but I love what I do."
She added: "I love what I do. The boys are great to be on the road with. We have a good time on the stage as well.
"You know, we have a lot of fun. I tell a lot of stories in between my songs... what they're about and everything. I've had a wonderful life."
The comments have taken on heartbreaking significance following the singer's death, with fans and fellow musicians remembering one of Britain's most distinctive rock voices.
Tyler had spoken enthusiastically about upcoming performances in Manchester, London, and Cardiff, making clear she still found joy in entertaining audiences after more than five decades in the music business.
Reflecting on 'Total Eclipse of the Heart'
During the interview, Kelly also reflected on the lasting success of Total Eclipse of the Heart, the Jim Steinman-written anthem which recently surpassed one billion Spotify streams and made Tyler's name.
She noted the song's continuing popularity in advertising and popular culture while joking streaming royalties were not always as lucrative as listeners might imagine.
Tyler replied: "I didn't write the song... I'm just the singer, you know!"
Health Battle Ended in Tragedy
Her health deteriorated dramatically in the months after the interview.
She was admitted to the hospital in Faro after suffering a perforated intestine and underwent emergency surgery before doctors placed her into an induced coma as they fought to stabilize her condition.
Although her family later announced she had regained consciousness, she remained critically ill before dying from complications linked to the illness.
A statement published on Tyler's official website said: "Bonnie's family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for.
"We will issue a further statement shortly, but for now, ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy."
Tributes Pour In for Music Icon
Tyler became an international star with It's a Heartache before achieving worldwide superstardom with Total Eclipse of the Heart in 1983.
Her recording of Holding Out for a Hero also enjoyed repeated revivals through film, television and streaming, introducing her music to new generations. She later represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2013 and was appointed an MBE for services to music in 2023.
Despite her declining health, Tyler continued performing, making her final public appearance at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in March before planned UK and European dates were postponed as her condition worsened.
Among those paying tribute in the wake of Tyler's death was Sir Cliff Richard, who wrote on Facebook: "Another wonderful friend gone too soon.
"Bonnie's infectious zest for life entertained so many around the world, and to be a good friend to all, including me.
"It is shocking news to wake up to this morning, and I send my love to her family at this very sad time. RIP Bonnie... Cliff."