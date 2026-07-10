EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Tyler's Heartbreaking Last Wish Revealed After 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' Powerhouse Dies Aged 75

Her family confirmed she passed away in hospital in Portugal on Wednesday, July 8, after initially regaining consciousness in June before suffering further complications.

Tyler, whose unmistakable voice powered global hits including Total Eclipse of the Heart, Holding Out for a Hero and It's a Heartache, had reflected on her enduring career during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine show, aired from Britain in February, where she looked ahead to a string of UK tour dates and dismissed the prospect of retirement.

Asked by presenter Kelly whether she could ever imagine slowing down, Tyler said: "I often say next year I'll slow down... but I love what I do."

She added: "I love what I do. The boys are great to be on the road with. We have a good time on the stage as well.

"You know, we have a lot of fun. I tell a lot of stories in between my songs... what they're about and everything. I've had a wonderful life."

The comments have taken on heartbreaking significance following the singer's death, with fans and fellow musicians remembering one of Britain's most distinctive rock voices.

Tyler had spoken enthusiastically about upcoming performances in Manchester, London, and Cardiff, making clear she still found joy in entertaining audiences after more than five decades in the music business.