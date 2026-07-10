Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris 'Most Likely' to Be Democratic Nominee in 2028, 'The View' Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin Declares During Heated Discussion Over Critical Election

Alyssa Farah Griffin believes the odds are with Kamala Harris in the 2028 election.
Source: @The View/YouTube; MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin believes the odds are with Kamala Harris in the 2028 election.

July 10 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Alyssa Farah Griffin had a "hot take" on who she believes will be the Democratic nominee in the 2028 presidential election, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On the Friday, July 10, installment of The View, she claimed former Vice President Kamala Harris was "most likely" to earn the nomination.

Article continues below advertisement

'The View' Co-Hosts Argue Over Potential Nominee

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Alyssa Farah Griffin suggested Kamala Harris was 'most likely' to earn the Democratic nomination.
Source: MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin suggested Kamala Harris was 'most likely' to earn the Democratic nomination.

Reflecting on recent polls, she added, "It’s usually her and Gavin Newsom," who come out the winners.

But Joy Behar had reservations.

"I loved her. She was great," she said. "But she didn’t win one time, what makes you think she’s going to win again?"

Griffin said she found it "hard to believe" that the Democratic party would "pass over" Harris for a "generic white man," given the money she's raised in the past and the "name ID she has."

Article continues below advertisement

'You're Not in Reality'

Joy Behar worried that voters would not elect Kamala Harris.
Source: @theview/YouTube

Joy Behar worried that voters would not elect Kamala Harris.

Still, Behar had doubts that enough voters would put their support in a Democrat who was not a white man at this point in time, specifically wondering if Pete Buttigieg, who is a married gay man, would be able to win.

Sara Haines hit back, "I am not going to break the party down on, ‘They won’t vote for gay, white, women.’ I think the identity reduces the charisma of the character, the person in front of us."

Behar retorted, "You’re not in reality."

"Do you think we were sitting around when President Obama won and saying, ‘We’re so ready for a Black president’?" Haines replied. "No, and he blew it out of the park."

However, Sunny Hostin appeared to side with Behar.

"Yeah, and you know what? After President Obama, we got Trump. We got a whitelash against a Black president," she continued. "That’s what we got."

Hostin then suggested Democrats should be "realistic" about who would be likely to win.

Article continues below advertisement

'It Becomes a Self-Fulfilling Prophecy'

Ana Navarro warned Joy Behar her way of thinking could turn into a 'self-fulfilling prophecy.'
Source: @theview/YouTube

Ana Navarro warned Joy Behar her way of thinking could turn into a 'self-fulfilling prophecy.'

The argument didn't end there. Ana Navarro also strongly disagreed with the idea that the Democratic candidate needed to be a white man . Behar added, "Maybe I’m too old at this point for this conversation, but I’ve been watching this country for a long time, and you’ve got to be in reality. This past few years that Trump has been in office, he’s practically destroying democracy. This is an emergency."

Navarro argued, "I hate it when I hear you say that it’s gotta be a white man because I then feel it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy."

Behar quipped, "I'm not that powerful, Ana."

"No, but you’ve got to create … Millions of people watch us on a daily basis, and you are a feminist, you fought to break glass…" Navarro told Behar. "What I’m saying is I’m not going to tell little Black children or little Latino children or little girls that they can’t run and become president."

READ MORE ON NEWS
photo of Prince Harry and Alison Hammond

'Cringe' Prince Harry's Bizarre Embrace With Female Journalist on Live TV Brutally Mocked — 'Why Is He Hugging With His Hips?'

picture of Britney Spears

Britney Spears Horrifies Drivers with Dangerous Stunt in Moving Vehicle on Packed L.A. Highway — Months After DUI Arrest

'We Are in a Burning Building Right Now'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Joy Behar described the U.S. as a 'burning building.'
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar described the U.S. as a 'burning building.'

Behar swiftly clarified that she was not saying that, instead, she claimed she was talking about the more immediate political state of the country.

"I am saying that we are in a burning building right now…. I’m talking about winning," she said. "What is this country really going to do? The future belongs to every child, every color, every nationality."

She added that she wasn't trying to be a "Debbie downer," but "it's an emergency."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.