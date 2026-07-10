Kamala Harris 'Most Likely' to Be Democratic Nominee in 2028, 'The View' Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin Declares During Heated Discussion Over Critical Election
July 10 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Alyssa Farah Griffin had a "hot take" on who she believes will be the Democratic nominee in the 2028 presidential election, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the Friday, July 10, installment of The View, she claimed former Vice President Kamala Harris was "most likely" to earn the nomination.
'The View' Co-Hosts Argue Over Potential Nominee
Reflecting on recent polls, she added, "It’s usually her and Gavin Newsom," who come out the winners.
But Joy Behar had reservations.
"I loved her. She was great," she said. "But she didn’t win one time, what makes you think she’s going to win again?"
Griffin said she found it "hard to believe" that the Democratic party would "pass over" Harris for a "generic white man," given the money she's raised in the past and the "name ID she has."
'You're Not in Reality'
Still, Behar had doubts that enough voters would put their support in a Democrat who was not a white man at this point in time, specifically wondering if Pete Buttigieg, who is a married gay man, would be able to win.
Sara Haines hit back, "I am not going to break the party down on, ‘They won’t vote for gay, white, women.’ I think the identity reduces the charisma of the character, the person in front of us."
Behar retorted, "You’re not in reality."
"Do you think we were sitting around when President Obama won and saying, ‘We’re so ready for a Black president’?" Haines replied. "No, and he blew it out of the park."
However, Sunny Hostin appeared to side with Behar.
"Yeah, and you know what? After President Obama, we got Trump. We got a whitelash against a Black president," she continued. "That’s what we got."
Hostin then suggested Democrats should be "realistic" about who would be likely to win.
'It Becomes a Self-Fulfilling Prophecy'
The argument didn't end there. Ana Navarro also strongly disagreed with the idea that the Democratic candidate needed to be a white man . Behar added, "Maybe I’m too old at this point for this conversation, but I’ve been watching this country for a long time, and you’ve got to be in reality. This past few years that Trump has been in office, he’s practically destroying democracy. This is an emergency."
Navarro argued, "I hate it when I hear you say that it’s gotta be a white man because I then feel it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy."
Behar quipped, "I'm not that powerful, Ana."
"No, but you’ve got to create … Millions of people watch us on a daily basis, and you are a feminist, you fought to break glass…" Navarro told Behar. "What I’m saying is I’m not going to tell little Black children or little Latino children or little girls that they can’t run and become president."
'We Are in a Burning Building Right Now'
Behar swiftly clarified that she was not saying that, instead, she claimed she was talking about the more immediate political state of the country.
"I am saying that we are in a burning building right now…. I’m talking about winning," she said. "What is this country really going to do? The future belongs to every child, every color, every nationality."
She added that she wasn't trying to be a "Debbie downer," but "it's an emergency."