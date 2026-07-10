Kamala Harris 'Most Likely' to Be Democratic Nominee in 2028, 'The View' Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin Declares During Heated Discussion Over Critical Election

Still, Behar had doubts that enough voters would put their support in a Democrat who was not a white man at this point in time, specifically wondering if Pete Buttigieg, who is a married gay man, would be able to win.

Sara Haines hit back, "I am not going to break the party down on, ‘They won’t vote for gay, white, women.’ I think the identity reduces the charisma of the character, the person in front of us."

Behar retorted, "You’re not in reality."

"Do you think we were sitting around when President Obama won and saying, ‘We’re so ready for a Black president’?" Haines replied. "No, and he blew it out of the park."

However, Sunny Hostin appeared to side with Behar.

"Yeah, and you know what? After President Obama, we got Trump. We got a whitelash against a Black president," she continued. "That’s what we got."

Hostin then suggested Democrats should be "realistic" about who would be likely to win.