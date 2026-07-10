EXCLUSIVE: JonBenét Ramsey DNA Bombshell — Former Analyst Pleads Guilty After Botching Evidence as Grieving Father John Goes Off on Investigators Who Fumbled Case

Woods entered a guilty plea to committing a cybercrime and perjury, as well as attempting to influence a public servant and forgery. As part of the plea agreement, 100 other counts were dismissed.

According to authorities, Woods, who resigned in 2023, altered data to conceal tampering and also deleted data. The disgraced DNA analyst is believed to have worked on more than 10,000 cases with the CBI, with Woods accused of deleting information in about 10 percent of those cases.

The investigation into Woods' bad behavior began in 2023 after an intern at the CBI discovered missing information in a case that she had handled in 2018.

Woods, who will be sentenced in September, now faces up to 16 years behind bars. While her poor handling of DNA dates back to 2008, Woods was a member of the CBI forensic team during the 1996 murder probe of JonBenét. However, there is currently no evidence that she tampered with the 6-year-old girl's DNA.