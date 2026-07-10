EXCLUSIVE: JonBenét Ramsey DNA Bombshell — Former Analyst Pleads Guilty After Botching Evidence as Grieving Father John Goes Off on Investigators Who Fumbled Case
July 10 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
The JonBenét Ramsey mystery has added a crucial chapter to the saga, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as a former state forensic scientist who may have worked on the child beauty queen's unsolved murder has been arrested.
Yvonne 'Missy' Woods, who spent nearly 30 years analyzing DNA evidence for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, pleaded guilty to mishandling key evidence, which has left the toddler's grieving father, John, rattled over the possibility his daughter's case may have been tainted.
Yvonne 'Missy' Woods Pleads Guilty
Woods entered a guilty plea to committing a cybercrime and perjury, as well as attempting to influence a public servant and forgery. As part of the plea agreement, 100 other counts were dismissed.
According to authorities, Woods, who resigned in 2023, altered data to conceal tampering and also deleted data. The disgraced DNA analyst is believed to have worked on more than 10,000 cases with the CBI, with Woods accused of deleting information in about 10 percent of those cases.
The investigation into Woods' bad behavior began in 2023 after an intern at the CBI discovered missing information in a case that she had handled in 2018.
Woods, who will be sentenced in September, now faces up to 16 years behind bars. While her poor handling of DNA dates back to 2008, Woods was a member of the CBI forensic team during the 1996 murder probe of JonBenét. However, there is currently no evidence that she tampered with the 6-year-old girl's DNA.
JonBenét was found dead in her parents' basement one day after Christmas in 1996. Five days after the vicious crime, evidence was sent to the CBI for testing.
According to a source, CBI tested JonBenét's underwear and long johns, as well as blood samples, fingernail clippings, hair, the duct tape used to cover her mouth, and more.
"The DNA evidence collected after the murder went directly to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation because the Boulder police did not want to share it with the FBI – not until they had to later," the insider claimed.
In an interview with NewsNation following Woods' plea, John revealed, "We did know that a number of items from the crime scene were sent in for testing, and a number were not tested.
John Ramsey Speaks Out After Plea
"We always kind of wondered why. I mean, items that should have been sampled, but they weren't, I don't know whether it was a cost issue or they already found unidentified male DNA, so why go any further?"
Throughout the years, John has accused the Boulder Police Department of botching the investigation. Investigators have also been accused of not turning over DNA evidence to an advanced genealogy firm to hopefully find the person behind the bloody crime. John had even offered to fundraise to cover the cost of investigative genetic genealogy.
He explained, "We've advocated for a year almost that we use forensic genetic genealogy, FGG, which is kind of the latest tool that’s out there. You have to go to an outside lab, but it’s got to be one that knows how to do it."
In 2025, Adam Frank, the defense attorney for Michael Clark, on trial for the 1994 murder of Marty Grisham in Boulder, alleged there were major mistakes made in JonBenét's case and his client's case, too.
JonBenét Ramsey Investigators Were 'Woefully incompetent'
Frank had begged to review police files as he claimed investigators at the time were "woefully incompetent" and "committed colossal" mistakes in both cases.
However, while Frank’s request was denied, Clark's conviction for Grisham's murder was vacated by a judge in April after he served 12 years behind bars, due in part to the fact that Woods was part of his 2012 trial.
Earlier this year, forensic pathologist Dr. Henry Lee, who had searched for DNA evidence in the early stages of JonBenét's case, died at age 87. JonBenét's mother, Patsy, also died of ovarian cancer in 2006, with both never learning who was responsible for the girl's death.