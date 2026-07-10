'Cringe' Prince Harry's Bizarre Embrace With Female Journalist on Live TV Brutally Mocked — 'Why Is He Hugging With His Hips?'

Harry made light of the fact that Birmingham native Hammond was a little over the top in their greeting.

"How does it feel to be in Birmingham? I feel like it should have always been here," the Great British Bake-Off co-host told the prince about the Invictus Games.

"Uh, yes, you're right. It should have always been here. I am excited. Not as excited as you were and still are. It's all right," Harry joked about their over-the-top hug as he put his arm around Hammond's neck, which made her swoon.

After a brief discussion about the Invictus Games, Hammond gushed, "Honestly, your kids and Meghan must be so proud of you," referring to his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, and their children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5.

"Yeah. They don't tell me every day that they're proud of me. But yeah, I'm proud of them. They're proud of me. I love my family," he replied.