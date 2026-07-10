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Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

'Cringe' Prince Harry's Bizarre Embrace With Female Journalist on Live TV Brutally Mocked — 'Why Is He Hugging With His Hips?'

photo of Prince Harry and Alison Hammond
Source: MEGA, This Morning/ITV

Prince Harry and Alison Hammond shared an over-the-top hug on ITV's 'This Morning.'

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July 10 2026, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry is being mercilessly mocked after sharing a lingering hug with a female journalist during a live British morning show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, was in Birmingham for one-year countdown activities related to the Invictus Games when he and ITV host Alison Hammond shared a very enthusiastic greeting, jumping up and down with their bodies pressed tightly together.

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photo of Prince Harry and Alison Hammond
Source: This Morning/ITV

The studio hosts in London looked shocked by Harry and Alison Hammond's exuberant hug.

While Hammond did a six-minute live interview with Harry later in the program, video of their initial greeting was captured by some viewers at home, who cringed as the two bounced excitedly, clinging to one another live on air.

"I am actually feeling embarrassed for them," one person sneered on X.

"Why is he hugging with his hips?" a second person asked about the prince's body positioning.

A third person nicknamed the duke "Humping Harry" for his awkward stance.

However, a fourth person disagreed as they cheered, "I love Alison's energy. I would have reacted the same way."

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Prince Harry Declares 'I Love My Family'

photo of Prince Harry and Alison Hammond
Source: This Morning/ITV

Prince Harry made Alison Hammond swoon again when he put his hand over her neck.

Harry made light of the fact that Birmingham native Hammond was a little over the top in their greeting.

"How does it feel to be in Birmingham? I feel like it should have always been here," the Great British Bake-Off co-host told the prince about the Invictus Games.

"Uh, yes, you're right. It should have always been here. I am excited. Not as excited as you were and still are. It's all right," Harry joked about their over-the-top hug as he put his arm around Hammond's neck, which made her swoon.

After a brief discussion about the Invictus Games, Hammond gushed, "Honestly, your kids and Meghan must be so proud of you," referring to his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, and their children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5.

"Yeah. They don't tell me every day that they're proud of me. But yeah, I'm proud of them. They're proud of me. I love my family," he replied.

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Prince Harry Imitated Alison Hammond on Stephen Colbert's Show

photo of Prince Harry
Source: @colbertlateshow;Instagram

Prince Harry imitated Alison Hammond during a past appearance on Stephen Colbert's show.

The two continued to show how close they were with yet another warm hug as Hammond recalled a viral video that Harry had taped while appearing on Stephen Colbert's former late-night talk show in December 2025.

It was audio of a conversation she had with a contestant on GBBO where she confused the word "bake" for beg," resulting in a humorous exchange.

Harry took over Hammond's voice, while Colbert performed the baker's end of the conversation.

"They found out that I am one of your secret admirers, and I follow your every move. So they said, 'Who do you want to imitate?' I said, 'Obviously, Alison,'" Harry raved to the impressed presenter.

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Prince Harry's UK Trip Has Been Filled With Personal and Professional Setbacks

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's UK trip has faced multiple setbacks and plenty of drama.

Harry's appearance on ITV's morning show was a bright spot in what has otherwise been a rocky trip to the UK.

Before arriving on July 6, the duke tried to reverse course on his initial refusal of an invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace while in London. The palace was unable to accommodate the offer due to his last-minute acceptance.

On his first day of activities on July 7, Harry found out his phone-hacking allegations against the publishers of the Daily Mail had been dismissed, and he may have to pay part of the defendants' whopping $67 million in legal fees incurred in fighting the four-year courtroom drama.

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