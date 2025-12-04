Prince Harry 'Booed' During Shock Chat Show Appearance for Making 'King' Jokes About Donald Trump as Viewers Brand Royal's Latest Cameo 'Cringe'

He mocked the president by claiming the U.S. had a "elected a king" which was met with the theatrical boos from the audience who had earlier welcomed his surprise appearance with a standing ovation.

His guest-slot was made even more surprising as hours earlier it was revealed his father-in-law Thomas Markle is "fighting for his life" in hospital.

His wife Meghan Markle, 44, seemed equally oblivious to her father's health struggles, sharing a video of Harry's take on a Great British Bake Off meme with Colbert, rather than mentioning Thomas's plight.

Elsewhere in the sit-down, Harry spoke about his thoughts on his 2023 memoir, Spare, and also revealed he has watched all of Netflix's The Crown.

Plus, he also showed off his acting skills by participating in a Hallmark-style Christmas sketch with his host.