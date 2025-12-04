Prince Harry 'Booed' During Shock Chat Show Appearance for Making 'King' Jokes About Donald Trump as Viewers Brand Royal's Latest Cameo 'Cringe'
Prince Harry was booed by the studio audience for making jokes about Donald Trump during a shock chat show appearance.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the U.S.-based royal, 41, made a surprise cameo on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night and made a series of cringe-worthy jokes, as well as aiming a few digs at old nemesis Trump.
Pantomime Villain
He mocked the president by claiming the U.S. had a "elected a king" which was met with the theatrical boos from the audience who had earlier welcomed his surprise appearance with a standing ovation.
His guest-slot was made even more surprising as hours earlier it was revealed his father-in-law Thomas Markle is "fighting for his life" in hospital.
His wife Meghan Markle, 44, seemed equally oblivious to her father's health struggles, sharing a video of Harry's take on a Great British Bake Off meme with Colbert, rather than mentioning Thomas's plight.
Elsewhere in the sit-down, Harry spoke about his thoughts on his 2023 memoir, Spare, and also revealed he has watched all of Netflix's The Crown.
Plus, he also showed off his acting skills by participating in a Hallmark-style Christmas sketch with his host.
Bad Taste Video
The prince's sketch saw him list his credentials for appearing in a holiday film.
He said: "So what's a prince got to do to get into a Hallmark movie these days? I've got skills. I can ride a horse, I can fly a helicopter, I can ride a horse in a helicopter!"
Colbert then referenced his wife Meghan's acting career, saying: "This is show business, it's about who you know. I mean, do you have a personal connection to any famous TV actresses?"
"I might know one," the prince quickly said. "I'll do anything," he said as he jokingly begged to be cast in a festive movie.
"I'll record a self-tape, I'll fly myself to an audition, settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House, all the things you people in TV do."
"I didn't do that," the host replied, referring to the $36million settlement his network reached with the President over a reportedly edited interview with Kamala Harris. "Maybe that's why you were cancelled," the prince quipped.
Jokes Fell Flat
Speaking about watching The Crown, Harry quipped: "There's people laughing at that — yes, I have actually watched The Crown."
Colbert then asked if he had watched the "recent stuff or the older stuff," to which Harry replied, "The older stuff and the more recent stuff."
Jokingly asking Harry, in response to claims that the show is inaccurate, Colbert then continued: "Do you fact-check it while you watch it?" Harry then pretended to take out a notepad and mimed taking notes before laughing: "Yes, I do actually."
Taking to social media, viewers vented their disbelief at the royal's chat show appearance.
One user wrote: "Prince Harry puts the 'C' in cringeworthy. Such a mismatch for his dignified, regal family. They are truly better off without him and his wife."
Another added: "Prince Harry is now dancing for his supper for American late night television. A British Prince making a f0_0L out of himself behaving like a jester for Americans to laugh at. What a total embarrassment."
A third chimed in: "What a total embarrassment Prince Harry has become. It’s actually really hard to see."