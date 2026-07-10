Britney Spears Horrifies Drivers with Dangerous Stunt in Moving Vehicle on Packed L.A. Highway — Months After DUI Arrest

Spears, who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in March, was sitting in the passenger seat before she was spotted standing through the moonroof of the vehicle.

She was snapped stretching both arms across the roof of the car before throwing her head back in a pose reminiscent of one of her iconic music videos, seemingly unfazed by the steady stream of traffic around her.

According to reports, the Mercedes SUV was driving at around 45mph while the incident took place.

Witnesses estimated Spears remained standing through the moonroof for roughly two minutes before the vehicle eventually exited the highway.