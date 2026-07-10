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Home > Celebrity > Britney Spears

Britney Spears Horrifies Drivers with Dangerous Stunt in Moving Vehicle on Packed L.A. Highway — Months After DUI Arrest

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Source: MEGA

Britney Spears horrified motorists with a dangerous stunt in a moving car.

July 10 2026, Published 2:05 p.m. ET

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Britney Spears shocked motorists on a busy Los Angeles freeway by climbing out of the roof of a moving car, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The dangerous stunt occurred on Thursday, July 9, as she traveled in a black Mercedes SUV along the 101 Freeway near Studio City.

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picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Spears was seen standing through the moonroof of the vehicle.

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Spears, who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in March, was sitting in the passenger seat before she was spotted standing through the moonroof of the vehicle.

She was snapped stretching both arms across the roof of the car before throwing her head back in a pose reminiscent of one of her iconic music videos, seemingly unfazed by the steady stream of traffic around her.

According to reports, the Mercedes SUV was driving at around 45mph while the incident took place.

Witnesses estimated Spears remained standing through the moonroof for roughly two minutes before the vehicle eventually exited the highway.

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Mystery Chauffeur Rumored to Be Britney Spears' Boyfriend

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Source: MEGA

Spears was being driven by man rumored to be her new love interest.

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After pulling into a nearby gas station, Spears, 44, was seen laughing and chatting with her mystery chauffeur, whom the Toxic singer has recently been romantically linked with.

Spears' latest eyebrow-raising outing comes just months after resolving her DUI case.

Radar previously revealed how frightened motorists told 911 operators the hitmaker was "driving erratically" and nearly "sideswiped" several vehicles before she was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on March 4.

Multiple callers shared their concerns for other drivers, as the pop star was seen swerving through traffic.

California Highway Patrol officers pulled the pop star over in Ventura after she was spotted driving erratically at a high speed.

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Swerving 'In And Out Of Lanes'

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Audio 911 calls described Spears' erratic driving before DUI arrest.

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In 911 audio obtained by Radar, callers described "following behind" her car, not knowing Spears was the driver, only that something did not seem right.

"I'm reporting an erratic driving person," one caller said with a bit of a scoff, before describing Spears' BMW, headed northbound on the 101 freeway.

The caller noted that the car was swerving "in and out of lanes" while "erratically slamming on the brakes," causing it to "almost sideswipe a couple of vehicles" at a high speed.

"I'm just worried that they're going to crash into somebody," the driver stressed, before suddenly shouting out at what sounded like one of those "erratic moves" he had mentioned.

The dispatcher told the caller to "maintain a safe distance" and not to "follow the vehicle" before ending the call.

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picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

The 'Toxic' singer narrowly avoided jail.

Spears was officially charged with driving under the influence on April 30, but she avoided jail time by pleading guilty to a misdemeanor under California's "wet reckless" law, since it was her first offense. She's now required to complete a DUI class, pay fees and fines, and spend the next 12 months on probation.

She also briefly attended rehab, but had fans worried after a wild night out on May 14, which started with a trip to the Wines of the World liquor store in Sherman Oaks and buying a canned beverage, before heading to the nearby Blue Dog Tavern for dinner.

Diners at the restaurant claimed she started "barking" during dinner conversations, with one eyewitness describing the scene as "chaotic" and "kind of sad."

Spears was also reportedly walking with a knife near other tables and attempted to light a cigarette inside the restaurant near the door.

However, her team claimed the situation was "completely blown out of proportion."

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