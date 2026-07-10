Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Celebrity News
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Shelley Duvall's Lonely and Troubled Life Before Death at 75 — 'The Shining' Star Kept to Herself and Feared 'Aliens'

Shelley Duvall died at 75 years old in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Shelley Duvall died at 75 years old in 2024.

July 10 2026, Published 1:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Shelley Duvall lived a reclusive life on a 10-acre ranch in Blanco, Texas, for more than two decades before her death at 75.

Ahead of the two-year anniversary of The Shining star's passing on July 11, RadarOnline.com revisits her life, her career and a fear of extraterrestrials that allegedly drove her to extremes.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Shelley Duvall's Troubled Later Years

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Shelley Duvall moved to Texas in the early 2000s.
Source: MEGA

Shelley Duvall moved to Texas in the early 2000s.

Duvall moved to the rural ranching community in Texas in the early 2000s after stepping away from her acting career, and she largely kept to herself.

Other residents who lived there claimed they'd seen her "wander around town by herself," and said she would "mutter" and talk about "aliens living in her body," according to a resurfaced 2009 interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Shelley Duvall allegedly told locals of her fears of 'aliens.'
Source: MEGA

Shelley Duvall allegedly told locals of her fears of 'aliens.'

A source also alleged she took cautionary measures to protect herself and her home from supposed extraterrestrials.

"Shelley keeps her gate locked all the time," the source explained. "She has barbed wire around the fence and said it was to keep the aliens out. She told a friend of mine that she can’t leave the house until the aliens are asleep."

The source called the situation "terribly sad."

Article continues below advertisement

Shelley Duvall quit acting for more than 20 years.
Source: MEGA

Shelley Duvall quit acting for more than 20 years.

According to an insider from the local hardware store in the community, Duvall also allegedly talked of a "portal" on her property.

"One time, she came in and asked for dirt and boards to block up a hole in the backyard because, she said: ‘That’s a portal into another dimension. That’s where the aliens are coming in,’" the insider claimed. "Another time, she said she needed wood because the wood in her bed had metal hidden in it and the aliens were using it to shock her."

During a controversial appearance on the Dr. Phil show in 2016, Duvall admitted she was "very sick," appearing to imply she may have been suffering from a mental illness.

She also talked about former co-star Robin Williams being alive and "shapeshifting" and alien "implants" that she claimed were in her leg.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Now So Dementia-Addled' He is 'Struggling to Remember Names on His Political Hit-List'

Elizabeth Siders

EXCLUSIVE: Ohio 'House of Horrors' Mom Elizabeth Siders' Conjoined Twin Daughters Died From Respiratory Failure After Extreme Premature Birth, Court Docs Reveal

Shelley Duvall's Haunting Experiences Filming 'The Shining'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Shelley Duvall claimed she was extremely stressed and 'ill' while filming 'The Shining.'
Source: MEGA

Shelley Duvall claimed she was extremely stressed and 'ill' while filming 'The Shining.'

Prior to her departure from Hollywood, the successful actress was in Roxanne (1987), Popeye (1980), Annie Hall (1977), Women (1977), The Portrait of a Lady (1996), and more, but her "most difficult" and "almost unbearable" role was in The Shining (1980), according to Duvall.

Rumors swirled for years that director Stanley Kubrick allegedly bullied her and treated her differently from others on set. Jack Nicholson even alleged that clumps of her hair had fallen out at one point.

"From May until October I was really in and out of ill health because the stress of the role was so great," Duvall said of the experience shooting the horror film in the book The Complete Kubrick. "Stanley pushed me and prodded me further than I’ve ever been pushed before."

She stepped away from acting entirely in 2002, around the time that she moved to Texas, and took a more than 20-year hiatus from the industry.

However, one year before her death, she returned to the screen. Her final role was as "Mama" in Scott Goldberg's psychological horror flick Forest Hills in 2023.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.