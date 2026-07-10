EXCLUSIVE: Inside Shelley Duvall's Lonely and Troubled Life Before Death at 75 — 'The Shining' Star Kept to Herself and Feared 'Aliens'

According to an insider from the local hardware store in the community, Duvall also allegedly talked of a "portal" on her property.

"One time, she came in and asked for dirt and boards to block up a hole in the backyard because, she said: ‘That’s a portal into another dimension. That’s where the aliens are coming in,’" the insider claimed. "Another time, she said she needed wood because the wood in her bed had metal hidden in it and the aliens were using it to shock her."

During a controversial appearance on the Dr. Phil show in 2016, Duvall admitted she was "very sick," appearing to imply she may have been suffering from a mental illness.

She also talked about former co-star Robin Williams being alive and "shapeshifting" and alien "implants" that she claimed were in her leg.