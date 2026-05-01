EXCLUSIVE: Why Proud Recluse Stanley Kubrick Would be 'Rolling in Grave' Over His Trash-Talking Daughter's Astonishing Social Media Blast at Erika Kirk

Erika had opted not to appear in person, telling supporters she was spending time with family following a series of high-profile events, including attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, where alleged lone gunman shooter Cole Allen, 31, was later charged with attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump.

The address formed part of a broader campaign by Turning Point USA, the conservative youth organization co-founded by Erika's late husband, Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in September 2025 while speaking at a college campus in Utah.

Vivian ranted online: "I HAVE NEVER WITNESSED SUCH A GHASTLY INAUTHENTIC PHONY PERFORMANCE IN MY LIFE AS THIS SPEECH BY ERIKA."

She added she had "been around a lot of phonies" but felt compelled to speak out, adding she felt Kirk was "a threat to my country," resembled "a military or intelligence operative," and was "definitely some kind of sociopath."