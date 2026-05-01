Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Why Proud Recluse Stanley Kubrick Would be 'Rolling in Grave' Over His Trash-Talking Daughter's Astonishing Social Media Blast at Erika Kirk

Split photo of Photo of Vivian Kubrick and Erika Kirk
Source: Mega

Stanley Kubrick's daughter blasted Erika Kirk in a shocking social media rant.

Contact us by Email

May 1 2026, Published 1:16 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Vivian Kubrick has ignited controversy with a fierce social media attack on Erika Kirk, declaring the activist's public appearances "ghastly" – prompting sources to told RadarOnline.com her late director father Stanley Kubrick would have been appalled by the outburst.

Outspoken Vivian, 65, whose famously reclusive filmmaker dad was behind iconic movies including anti-war epic Full Metal Jacket, issued the remarks after a pre-recorded video from Erika was played at Turning Point USA's "Make Heaven Crowded" tour stop at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas.

Article continues below advertisement

Vivian Kubrick Blasts Erika Kirk In Explosive Rant

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Vivian Kubrick
Source: Mega

Vivian Kubrick attacked Erika Kirk in a fierce social media post.

Erika had opted not to appear in person, telling supporters she was spending time with family following a series of high-profile events, including attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, where alleged lone gunman shooter Cole Allen, 31, was later charged with attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump.

The address formed part of a broader campaign by Turning Point USA, the conservative youth organization co-founded by Erika's late husband, Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in September 2025 while speaking at a college campus in Utah.

Vivian ranted online: "I HAVE NEVER WITNESSED SUCH A GHASTLY INAUTHENTIC PHONY PERFORMANCE IN MY LIFE AS THIS SPEECH BY ERIKA."

She added she had "been around a lot of phonies" but felt compelled to speak out, adding she felt Kirk was "a threat to my country," resembled "a military or intelligence operative," and was "definitely some kind of sociopath."

Article continues below advertisement

'Way Beyond Wildly Inappropriate'

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: Mega

Erika Kirk opted for a pre-recorded video address instead of an in-person appearance.

Vivian furiously rambled on: "There's something seriously wrong with this woman – every cell in my body shudders listening to her voice and watching her face."

She also cited earlier moments she found disturbing, including Erika's remarks at her husband's memorial, when she said: "That young man … I FORGIVE HIM!", and a video showing her lying across her late husband's body, which Vivian described as "way beyond wildly inappropriate" and "horribly sinister."

Sources familiar with Vivian's views said the intensity of her language reflected a deeply personal reaction but risked clashing with her father's famously private sensibilities.

Article continues below advertisement

Legacy Of Stanley Kubrick And Family Tensions

Photo of Stanley Kubrick
Source: Mega

Stanley Kubrick directed iconic movies such as 'Full Metal Jacket' and 'The Shining'.

One insider told us: "Stanley Kubrick was meticulous and guarded – he avoided public spectacle, and would have hated this kind of highly charged, emotional intervention as it would have been completely at odds with how he operated.

"He valued control and precision, not open-ended public confrontation.

"Vivian's criticism itself may align with her beliefs, but the delivery is what would have left her father rolling in his grave if he could see this."

Vivian also turned her criticism toward Turning Point USA, urging political leaders to distance themselves from the organization.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Kamala Harris

Kamala's Snooze Fest: Saxophonist 'Falls Asleep' Onstage During Ex-Veep Harris’ Anti-Trump Rant at Awards Dinner

picture of Britney Spears

Inside Britney Spears' Rehab 'Reset': How Troubled Singer Reacted to Treatment and Why Pals are Hopeful She's Turned a Corner

Political Fallout And Erika Kirk's Ongoing Campaign

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: Mega

Erika Kirk spoke about her personal grief and resilience following her husband’s death.

She fumed: "MR PRESIDENT – if we're to win the midterms, you need to 'kill' @TPUSA and let some honest to God, authentic, super smart young patriots rally the American youth."

She added no one could replace Charlie Kirk within the group.

Erika Kirk's appearance in Plano formed part of a wider series of engagements in which she has spoken about grief, faith, and resilience following her husband's murder.

During the address, she adopted a sermon-style tone, drawing parallels between her personal loss and the period between Jesus Christ's burial and Easter Sunday, while also referencing what she described in a separate video as an "epidemic of dehumanization" in the United States.

Vivian has previously drawn attention for her political views, including stating she was "very confident" her father would have supported Trump – a claim which outraged famously liberal Stanley's fans, and which surfaced amid backlash over the president's use of footage from Full Metal Jacket in a campaign video captioned: "WE WILL NOT HAVE A WOKE MILITARY!"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.