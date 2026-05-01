EXCLUSIVE: Why Proud Recluse Stanley Kubrick Would be 'Rolling in Grave' Over His Trash-Talking Daughter's Astonishing Social Media Blast at Erika Kirk
May 1 2026, Published 1:16 p.m. ET
Vivian Kubrick has ignited controversy with a fierce social media attack on Erika Kirk, declaring the activist's public appearances "ghastly" – prompting sources to told RadarOnline.com her late director father Stanley Kubrick would have been appalled by the outburst.
Outspoken Vivian, 65, whose famously reclusive filmmaker dad was behind iconic movies including anti-war epic Full Metal Jacket, issued the remarks after a pre-recorded video from Erika was played at Turning Point USA's "Make Heaven Crowded" tour stop at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas.
Vivian Kubrick Blasts Erika Kirk In Explosive Rant
Erika had opted not to appear in person, telling supporters she was spending time with family following a series of high-profile events, including attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, where alleged lone gunman shooter Cole Allen, 31, was later charged with attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump.
The address formed part of a broader campaign by Turning Point USA, the conservative youth organization co-founded by Erika's late husband, Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in September 2025 while speaking at a college campus in Utah.
Vivian ranted online: "I HAVE NEVER WITNESSED SUCH A GHASTLY INAUTHENTIC PHONY PERFORMANCE IN MY LIFE AS THIS SPEECH BY ERIKA."
She added she had "been around a lot of phonies" but felt compelled to speak out, adding she felt Kirk was "a threat to my country," resembled "a military or intelligence operative," and was "definitely some kind of sociopath."
'Way Beyond Wildly Inappropriate'
Vivian furiously rambled on: "There's something seriously wrong with this woman – every cell in my body shudders listening to her voice and watching her face."
She also cited earlier moments she found disturbing, including Erika's remarks at her husband's memorial, when she said: "That young man … I FORGIVE HIM!", and a video showing her lying across her late husband's body, which Vivian described as "way beyond wildly inappropriate" and "horribly sinister."
Sources familiar with Vivian's views said the intensity of her language reflected a deeply personal reaction but risked clashing with her father's famously private sensibilities.
Legacy Of Stanley Kubrick And Family Tensions
One insider told us: "Stanley Kubrick was meticulous and guarded – he avoided public spectacle, and would have hated this kind of highly charged, emotional intervention as it would have been completely at odds with how he operated.
"He valued control and precision, not open-ended public confrontation.
"Vivian's criticism itself may align with her beliefs, but the delivery is what would have left her father rolling in his grave if he could see this."
Vivian also turned her criticism toward Turning Point USA, urging political leaders to distance themselves from the organization.
Political Fallout And Erika Kirk's Ongoing Campaign
She fumed: "MR PRESIDENT – if we're to win the midterms, you need to 'kill' @TPUSA and let some honest to God, authentic, super smart young patriots rally the American youth."
She added no one could replace Charlie Kirk within the group.
Erika Kirk's appearance in Plano formed part of a wider series of engagements in which she has spoken about grief, faith, and resilience following her husband's murder.
During the address, she adopted a sermon-style tone, drawing parallels between her personal loss and the period between Jesus Christ's burial and Easter Sunday, while also referencing what she described in a separate video as an "epidemic of dehumanization" in the United States.
Vivian has previously drawn attention for her political views, including stating she was "very confident" her father would have supported Trump – a claim which outraged famously liberal Stanley's fans, and which surfaced amid backlash over the president's use of footage from Full Metal Jacket in a campaign video captioned: "WE WILL NOT HAVE A WOKE MILITARY!"