Shelley Duvall's Brothers Settle 6-Figure Legal Fight With Long-Term Boyfriend Over Late 'The Shining' Star's Estate

A settlement agreement has been reached in the bitter court battle over Shelley Duvall's six-figure estate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Shining star's longtime partner Dan Gilroy came to an agreement with the late actress' brothers, after her family previously attempted to bar Gilroy from receiving a portion of the estate.

At the center of the battle included Duvall's $606,420 home in Blanco, Texas, $50,000 in bank accounts, royalties and "miscellaneous personal property" including vehicles.