Celebrity

Shelley Duvall's Brothers Settle 6-Figure Legal Fight With Long-Term Boyfriend Over Late 'The Shining' Star's Estate

Photo of Shelley Duvall
Source: MEGA

Shelley Duvall's brothers have reached a settlement with her ex-partner in a battle over her estate.

Profile Image

May 7 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

A settlement agreement has been reached in the bitter court battle over Shelley Duvall's six-figure estate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Shining star's longtime partner Dan Gilroy came to an agreement with the late actress' brothers, after her family previously attempted to bar Gilroy from receiving a portion of the estate.

At the center of the battle included Duvall's $606,420 home in Blanco, Texas, $50,000 in bank accounts, royalties and "miscellaneous personal property" including vehicles.

All of the Settlement's Details

the shining shelley duvall death tragedy strike stanley kubrick film
Source: MEGA

Duvall died aged 75 in July 2024 of complications from diabetes.

According to court documents, Gilroy and Duvall's family notified the court that an agreement had been reached on March 27.

Their deal highlighted Duvall did not have a will when she died aged 75 on July 11, 2024.

Gilroy and Duvall's brothers are set to all receive a cut of her estate, with her former partner receiving one-half of her separate "real property."

Her brothers will each receive a one-sixth cut of her property.

shelley duvall
Source: MEGA

Gilroy claimed he was 'The Shining' star's 'common law husband' at the time of her death, though they never officially married.

In addition to their cut of her estate, Duvall's brothers were also appointed administrators of her estate to handle business including filing taxes.

The court filing stated: "There is a need for an administration because there are taxes that have to be filed, real property which must be administered, royalties that have to be distributed, etc."

Gilroy and the brothers marks the end of a heated legal fight over Duvall's assets.

Dan Gilroy's Fight

the shining shelley duvall death tragedy strike stanley kubrick film
Source: Warner Bros.

Duvall had no children but three surviving brothers, Stewart, Shane and Scott.

Days after Duvall passed, Gilroy filed a petition on July 18 claiming he was the movie star's "surviving common law husband."

Gilroy said he had been Duvall's partner for 35-years, though they were never officially married. He additionally stated he moved with Duvall back to her native Texas in the mid-90s to escape Hollywood.

In his filing, Gilroy claimed they "had an agreement to be married and demonstrated an intention to create a present, immediate and permanent marital relationship."

shelley duvall dan gilroy
Source: Robin Platzer

Duvall's brothers attempted to block Gilroy from receiving a cut of her estate due to not being married to the late actress.

Gilroy further noted his partner owned property worth more than $100,000. Duvall owned a home in Texas and 10 acres of land.

He requested the court award him 100 percent of the community property he claimed he shared with Duvall, 50 percent of separate real property and 100 percent of community and separate property.

While Duvall never had kids of her own, she had three surviving brothers, Shane, Stewart and Scott Duvall.

Her partner suggested Duvall's brothers be awarded 1/6 of her separate real property, though Shane immediately shot down the proposal.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Stewart and Shane quickly moved to block Gilroy's demands over their sister's estate.

Despite Gilroy's claims, Duvall's brothers argued they were the rightful heirs to her estate.

Stewart asked to be named temporary administrator before the court made an official ruling, which would give him control of his sister's finances and property, "including, but not limited to, (her) household personal property, accounts and motor vehicles and real property."

In August 2024, Stewart further claimed Gilroy had no right to his sister's property because they "were not married at the time of (her) death, either formally or informally."

