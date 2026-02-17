EXCLUSIVE: Why One TV Interviewer Has Been 'Blacklisted' by Hollywood Agents From Interviewing A-Listers After 'Horrific' Valentine's Day Segment

Since joining the channel's flagship breakfast show This Morning in 2021, she has built a reputation for exuberant, flirtatious exchanges with A-listers including Britney Spears, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Harrison Ford, and Ryan Gosling.

Now part of the show's main presenting team, often hosting alongside Dermot O'Leary on Fridays, Hammond's approach has typically been treated as comic relief during promotional junkets.

But her recent sit-down with Hemsworth, 42, filmed to promote his new film Crime 101, in which he stars alongside Barry Keoghan and Halle Berry, has sparked backlash.

The segment, framed as a Valentine's "date," saw Hammond ask the A-lister: "Tell the viewers why they should choose Crime 101 on Valentine's Day Eve."

Hemsworth replied: "Once the momentum kicks from the beginning, you are on the edge of your seat and holding on to your partner. I think that'd be the safest place to do it. It makes for a great night out. Where else would you want to be big dark room with a bunch of strangers and your loved one?"

Hammond then interjected: "Oh, well, I'm quite enjoying this dark room with you, to be fair!"