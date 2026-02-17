EXCLUSIVE: Why One TV Interviewer Has Been 'Blacklisted' by Hollywood Agents From Interviewing A-Listers After 'Horrific' Valentine's Day Segment
British TV interview Alison Hammond is facing claims she has been quietly "blacklisted" by some Hollywood agents after what insiders described as a "horrific" Valentine's Day segment with Chris Hemsworth, with critics telling RadarOnline.com her interview style is now being viewed in Los Angeles as outdated and embarrassing.
Hammond, 51, rose to fame in the U.K. on Big Brother before reinventing herself as one of ITV's most recognizable presenters.
'I'm Quite Enjoying This Dark Room With You'
Since joining the channel's flagship breakfast show This Morning in 2021, she has built a reputation for exuberant, flirtatious exchanges with A-listers including Britney Spears, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Harrison Ford, and Ryan Gosling.
Now part of the show's main presenting team, often hosting alongside Dermot O'Leary on Fridays, Hammond's approach has typically been treated as comic relief during promotional junkets.
But her recent sit-down with Hemsworth, 42, filmed to promote his new film Crime 101, in which he stars alongside Barry Keoghan and Halle Berry, has sparked backlash.
The segment, framed as a Valentine's "date," saw Hammond ask the A-lister: "Tell the viewers why they should choose Crime 101 on Valentine's Day Eve."
Hemsworth replied: "Once the momentum kicks from the beginning, you are on the edge of your seat and holding on to your partner. I think that'd be the safest place to do it. It makes for a great night out. Where else would you want to be big dark room with a bunch of strangers and your loved one?"
Hammond then interjected: "Oh, well, I'm quite enjoying this dark room with you, to be fair!"
Interview Style Getting 'Old and Embarrassing'
Viewers reacted swiftly. One posted on X: "Hammond interviews – cringe fest. You seen one, you seen them – all me me, me, me… howling!"
Another wrote: "Awful woman. Screaming in his face," and a third added: "Imagine her laughing like that in your face."
Industry insiders said the fallout has been more than social media trolling.
"There are agents in Hollywood who have decided they won't put their top-tier clients in front of her right now," one source told us. "The feeling is that the shtick hasn't evolved. What once felt spontaneous now feels rehearsed and, to some, uncomfortable."
Another insider added: "There's a perception that Alison's interview style is getting old and, frankly, embarrassing. When you have talent trying to talk seriously about a project, and they're being talked over or turned into the punchline, it doesn't sit well. A few agencies have effectively blacklisted her from certain press lineups."
Hemsworth himself leaned into the segment's romantic framing, referencing Hammond's previous on-air "date" with Hugh Jackman.
He said: "You know, as an Australian man, I saw the interaction, or date, if you can call it, that you had with Hugh Jackman, and I was pretty disappointed you brought the flowers and the cake and the champagne and everything.
"That's not how Australian men roll. So this time I wanted to do it and show you how it's supposed to be done. Show him how it's supposed to be done!"
Despite the controversy, Hammond remains in demand in Britain.
She has appeared on I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, Strictly Come Dancing, and is a presenter on The Great British Bake Off.
She is also rumored to be in talks for Celebrity Traitors.
"The BBC think she could be comedy gold," a television source said. "But in Hollywood, the mood is shifting. There's a sense that if she wants to keep landing A-listers, the approach may need a major rethink."