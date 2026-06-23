'The View' Ratings Surge After J.D. Vance's Guest Appearance — As ABC Battles It Out With Trump's Controversial FCC Chairman

This comes after Trump-appointed Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr launched an investigation into ABC as he questioned whether The View needed to be subject to an "equal time" rule for political content.

In response, Disney filed a discharge petition claiming the morning show was "broadcasting under a bona fide news exemption granted to it more than 20 years ago," and thus, was not subject to the rule.

"The View‘s exemption remains valid, and the constitutional infirmities in the equal time doctrine are even more pronounced today, when the broadcast airwaves account for a slice of the numerous media options through which Americans get their political information," the lengthy statement continued. "Indeed, the marketplace of ideas has never been more robust, and people can hear virtually any brand of political commentary by listening to a podcast, watching cable, scrolling social media, or streaming on a phone, computer, or connected TV. The free flow of ideas flourishes on these non-broadcast platforms, even though the equal opportunities rule does not apply there."