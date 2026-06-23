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Home > News > The View

'The View' Ratings Surge After J.D. Vance's Guest Appearance — As ABC Battles It Out With Trump's Controversial FCC Chairman

J.D. Vance made a June appearance on 'The View'.
Source: ABC

J.D. Vance made a June appearance on 'The View'.

June 23 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

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The View saw a surge in ratings the week that Vice President J.D. Vance was on the popular morning show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to ABC, the veep's guest appearance was the most-watched episode since the post-election installment of The View back in November 2024, and pulled in a whopping 3.3 million viewers.

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'The View' Sees Increase in Viewership

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J.D. Vance's appearance on 'The View' boosted viewership, according to ABC.
Source: ABC

J.D. Vance's appearance on 'The View' boosted viewership, according to ABC.

Additionally, that same week saw a 22 percent increase in viewership with an average of 2.942 million watching the show, including 244,000 women in the 25 to 54 demographic and 189,000 who were in the 18 to 49 range, per TV Insider.

As Radar previously reported, Vance, 41, was on the chat-fest to promote his new memoir, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.

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What Did J.D. Vance Talk About on 'The View'?

J.D. Vance defended Trump's handling of the Epstein files and the economy on 'The View'.
Source: @theview/youtube/ABC

J.D. Vance defended Trump's handling of the Epstein files and the economy on 'The View'.

During his appearance, Vance discussed current politics, admitted that he was a bit of a Jeffrey Epstein conspiracy theorist and defended President Donald Trump's controversial comments on inflation and his handling of the economy as he turned the blame on the Biden administration.

"The affordability problem — again, gas is way too high right now, certain things are way too high. You know, rents have been either flat or down for 12 months now," he said at the time. "My view – I’m sure you guys don’t agree with it – is that we inherited a mess and we’re fixing it. But sometimes it takes a long time to fix a mess."

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ABC Vs. FCC

Trump-appointed FCC Chairman Brendan Carr is investigating 'The View.'
Source: MEGA

Trump-appointed FCC Chairman Brendan Carr is investigating 'The View.'

This comes after Trump-appointed Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr launched an investigation into ABC as he questioned whether The View needed to be subject to an "equal time" rule for political content.

In response, Disney filed a discharge petition claiming the morning show was "broadcasting under a bona fide news exemption granted to it more than 20 years ago," and thus, was not subject to the rule.

"The View‘s exemption remains valid, and the constitutional infirmities in the equal time doctrine are even more pronounced today, when the broadcast airwaves account for a slice of the numerous media options through which Americans get their political information," the lengthy statement continued. "Indeed, the marketplace of ideas has never been more robust, and people can hear virtually any brand of political commentary by listening to a podcast, watching cable, scrolling social media, or streaming on a phone, computer, or connected TV. The free flow of ideas flourishes on these non-broadcast platforms, even though the equal opportunities rule does not apply there."

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'The View' Airs TV Spot Amid FCC Battle

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J.D Vance promoted his new book on 'The View'.
Source: @theviuew/youtube/ABC

J.D Vance promoted his new book on 'The View'.

Earlier this month, The View also responded publicly to their battle with the FCC by running a TV spot urging their fans to share their own opinions on the issue.

The View has welcomed your favorite guests for nearly 30 years," the ad said. "Now the FCC wants to control who is allowed to appear on the show. Tell the FCC to let the viewers decide. You have until July 6th."

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