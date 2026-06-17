J.D. Vance Under Fire After Laughing at Crude Slur While Promoting His Faith Memoir on Fox News — As Veep Says 'I'll Either Be Killed or Unelectable If I Answer That'

The controversy deepened later in the evening when the veep quipped he would be "killed or unelectable" if he responded to another comment about sexuality.

Vice President J.D. Vance is under fire after laughing along with a crude joke while promoting his new memoir about faith on Fox News , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The vice president spent June 16 making media appearances for 'Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.'

The vice president spent much of the hour discussing the economy, Iran and other Donald Trump administration priorities while also promoting the newly released book.

While appearing as a guest co-host on The Five, Vance told Jesse Watters , Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino and Jessica Tarlov: "I have to say, look, I've been on the show for a half an hour. This is appropriate, it's about faith and religion. Y'all need Jesus! That's my takeaway after 30 minutes."

The 41-year-old Republican has described the memoir as a deeply personal account of his conversion to Catholicism after spending years as an atheist.

Vance's new book, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, was published on June 16 by HarperCollins.

On 'The Five,' Jesse Watters joked that serving Vance a fudge cake for National Fudge Day would have been 'too gay.'

The controversy erupted near the end of the program during the show's "One More Thing" segment.

After noting it was National Fudge Day, Watters introduced a cake prepared for Vance and joked: "We got pickle cake here, dozens of layers of creamy green frosting."

He then added: "I was gonna do fudge [cake], because it's National Fudge Day, for the VP, but I thought it'd be too gay, so I did pickle cake instead."

"I'm not sure if I got it right," Watters continued.

Vance seemed to be amused by the remark, laughing before thanking the Fox News host for the cake.

However, Watters sparked criticism online as his comment appeared to allude to a crude homophobic slur historically directed at gay men.

"He didn't have to say or do like... any of that. (What) the h--l is wrong with him?" an online critic asked about Watters after the comment.