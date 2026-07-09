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Home > News > Celebrity deaths

Bonnie Tyler Dead: 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' Singer Dies Aged 75 in Portugal Weeks After Cardiac Arrest

picture of Bonnie Tyler
Source: MEGA

Legendary singer Bonnie Tyler has passed away aged 75 weeks after suffering a cardiac arrest.

July 9 2026, Published 6:22 a.m. ET

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Legendary singer Bonnie Tyler has died aged 75, weeks after suffering a cardiac arrest.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Total Eclipse of the Heart hitmaker passed away in Portugal where she had been treated for emergency bowel surgery and a perforated intestine after a burst appendix.

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Singer 'Unexpectedly Passed Away'

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picture of Bonnie Tyler
Source: MEGA

The singer's reps expressed their shock at her death.

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She went into cardiac arrest following surgery which left her in an induced coma.

A message on her website read: "Bonnie's family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for."

The Welsh singer, who owns a property in the Algarve, Portugal, first started feeling unwell in April.

She had been bedridden for two days before her husband Robert Sullivan took her to the private hospital she was seen at before being transferred to Faro.

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'Emergency Intestinal Surgery'

picture of Bonnie Tyler
Source: MEGA

Tyler was rushed to hospital after feeling ill at the end of April.

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Her spokesman said at the time: "We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery.

"The surgery went well and she is now recuperating.

"We know that all of her family, friends and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery."

She was said to have been "stable" in an intermediate care unit at Faro Hospital before an apparent worsening of her health led to her being transferred to intensive care.

On June 15, the singer's team said she had woken up from a medically induced coma after suffering a cardiac arrest in Portugal a month previously.

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Previously Open About Health Issues

picture of Bonnie Tyler
Source: MEGA

The singer previously spoke about having pain in her knees.

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They said at the time: "Bonnie is no longer in a coma, but remains seriously ill. Although her condition is improving, the recovery process is slow."

The singer was due to start her European tour later this year.

In March, Tyler alluded to health problems by speaking about pain she'd been having in her knees.

She said: "I'm still rocking on that stage with my wonderful band, and if you've got your health, you've got everything.

"I do home Pilates, only 20 minutes a day — it's something I can do in my hotel rooms.

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picture of Bonnie Tyler
Source: MEGA

Fans were quick to pay tribute to late star.

"I have had problems with my knees; I didn't have new knees, I had what they call washouts (a surgical knee procedure), which turned out to be very successful. So, hopefully that will last for a long time."

Following news of Bonnie's death, many fans paid tribute on X, writing: "Such sad news about Bonnie Tyler. She was always one of those ''what you see, is what you get' pop stars. The big voice, the big hair, big 80s production matched her personality — larger than life, yet down to earth. Farewell to one of Wales' finest performers."

Another wrote: "Dear Bonnie Tyler, thank you for you magnificent voice, the big smiles, the huge joy you have brought to us over the years. What a gift."

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