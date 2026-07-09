Bonnie Tyler Dead: 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' Singer Dies Aged 75 in Portugal Weeks After Cardiac Arrest

She went into cardiac arrest following surgery which left her in an induced coma.

A message on her website read: "Bonnie's family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for."

The Welsh singer, who owns a property in the Algarve, Portugal, first started feeling unwell in April.

She had been bedridden for two days before her husband Robert Sullivan took her to the private hospital she was seen at before being transferred to Faro.