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EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Tyler's Heart Horror — Radar Reveals Terror Behind Pop Star, 75, Being Placed into Coma After Cardiac Arrest Nightmare

bonnie tyler heart horror pop star placed coma cardiac arrest
Source: MEGA

Bonnie Tyler's heart horror left the 75-year-old pop star in a coma after a cardiac arrest ordeal.

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July 7 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Husky-Voiced hitmaker Bonnie Tyler has emerged from a weeks-long medically induced coma in a Portuguese hospital after going into cardiac arrest – but the Total Eclipse of the Heart singer remains seriously ill, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A rep for the Welsh-born performer said: "Although her condition is improving, the recovery process is slow."

Tyler, 75, experienced intense abdominal pain in April after arriving in Portugal, where she has a second home, and was rushed to a hospital – but reportedly suffered an infection following emergency surgery to address a tear in her bowel and a ruptured appendix.

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Health Crisis Took Grim Turn

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Bonnie Tyler's family said Liberto Mealha does not represent them following comments about the singer's condition.
Source: MEGA

Bonnie Tyler's family said Liberto Mealha does not represent them following comments about the singer's condition.

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At the time, Tyler's close friend Liberto Mealha said: "I could not see her because she's in intensive care, but we are praying for better news. The doctors are positive with the situation, but so far it's not that good."

However, the singer's management has said that her family wants to make it clear Liberto "does not represent them in any way."

Local media later claimed Tyler's heart stopped when doctors first attempted to bring her out of the coma.

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Knee Troubles Plagued Singer

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Tyler previously said knee problems were her biggest health concern despite staying active with daily Pilates.
Source: Bohdan Panczyszn / MEGA

Tyler previously said knee problems were her biggest health concern despite staying active with daily Pilates.

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Before the recent crisis, she revealed her aging knees were her greatest health concern.

"I'm still rocking on that stage with my wonderful band, and if you've got your health, you've got everything. I do home Pilates, only 20 minutes a day. It's something I can do in my hotel rooms," she said of her exercise regime.

"I have had problems with my knees; I didn't have new knees, I had what they call washouts [a surgical knee procedure], which turned out to be very successful. So, hopefully that will last for a long time."

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Recovery Expected After Health Scare

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Tyler's management confirmed her concerts have been cancelled through the end of August as she continues recovering.
Source: Bohdan Panczyszn / MEGA

Tyler's management confirmed her concerts have been cancelled through the end of August as she continues recovering.

While the Holding Out for a Hero singer is expected to make a full recovery, her concert dates have been scrapped through the end of August.

Her management has also shared: "We would like to thank everyone for the tremendous sympathy and support from around the world."

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