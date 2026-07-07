EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Tyler's Heart Horror — Radar Reveals Terror Behind Pop Star, 75, Being Placed into Coma After Cardiac Arrest Nightmare

Husky-Voiced hitmaker Bonnie Tyler has emerged from a weeks-long medically induced coma in a Portuguese hospital after going into cardiac arrest – but the Total Eclipse of the Heart singer remains seriously ill, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A rep for the Welsh-born performer said: "Although her condition is improving, the recovery process is slow."

Tyler, 75, experienced intense abdominal pain in April after arriving in Portugal, where she has a second home, and was rushed to a hospital – but reportedly suffered an infection following emergency surgery to address a tear in her bowel and a ruptured appendix.