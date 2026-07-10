Meghan Markle is Joining Prince Harry in U.K. After his Embarrassing Court Defeat — But Will Shy Away from Public Amid Claims Duchess 'Doesn't Want to be Seen with Him'
July 10 2026, Published 7:36 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle will be joining Prince Harry in the U.K. — but won’t be attending any public events.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess, 44, will be jetting across the pond with her two children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, in what will be their first visit in four years.
Staying In 'Mystery Location' In Europe
Harry, still reeling from his humiliating phone hacking court defeat, was pictured in Birmingham on Friday attending an Invictus Games event without his wife and children.
But the arrival of Meghan, Archie and Lilibet ramps up speculation they could meet King Charles, 76, for the first time since 2022.
The Duke, 41, reportedly wants to take the trio to his late mom Princess Diana's grave for the first time.
While Harry has been in the U.K., Meghan and their children have been staying in a mystery location in Europe.
Huge Legal Bill Pending
Harry and his family were initially offered up space in Buckingham Palace to stay in – which would have come with existing security.
The King’s offer was then rescinded however, with a palace source saying the Duke had failed to accept Charles’ invitation in time.
Harry will need cheering up after losing his legal war against the Daily Mail's publishers — which could end up costing him tens of millions of dollars.
As RadarOnline.com reported, as the lead claimant in the blockbuster phone hacking case, the Duke of Sussex caused Associated Newspapers Limited to rack up a staggering $67million in legal fees and court costs, and now the ex-royal could be left on the hook for a hefty chunk of that eye-watering bill.
'She Disappears When Times Are Tough'
Judge Matthew Nicklin rejected all 97 claims in the invasion-of-privacy lawsuit brought by Harry and six others against ANL. The case began in 2022 and concluded when the jurist handed down a crushing legal blow to the Duke and other plaintiffs, including Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley.
But according to royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, Meghan will be particularly frustrated by his court defeat, because "she won’t want to be seen on the arm of a loser."
Speaking on the July 8 episode of The Royal Exclusive podcast, Schofield said: "She does disappear when times are tough.
“When Harry became the butt of the joke in the United States over Spare and Jimmy Kimmel was mocking him on his late show, Meghan disappeared.
"She disappeared throughout the promotion of Spare.
"When Harry was tearing into the Royal Family during his BBC interview after the RAVEC ruling, where was Meghan Markle?”
She continued: “When times are tough, she is MIA. I don't believe we'll see her throughout this visit because there's a pattern of her disappearing when things get hard."
The Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered host pointed out that Harry has been by his wife's side in her toughest moments, although Meghan doesn't seem to afford him the same respect.
"When things are hard for Meghan, Harry goes front and center, trying to protect her – going on Oprah Winfrey, talking about her in The Me You Can't See documentary, talking about how Meghan was crying herself to sleep," she remarked.
Schofield added about Harry: "He's very protective of her, but she does not give him the same shield."