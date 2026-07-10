Meghan Markle is Joining Prince Harry in U.K. After his Embarrassing Court Defeat — But Will Shy Away from Public Amid Claims Duchess 'Doesn't Want to be Seen with Him'

Harry, still reeling from his humiliating phone hacking court defeat, was pictured in Birmingham on Friday attending an Invictus Games event without his wife and children.

But the arrival of Meghan, Archie and Lilibet ramps up speculation they could meet King Charles, 76, for the first time since 2022.

The Duke, 41, reportedly wants to take the trio to his late mom Princess Diana's grave for the first time.

While Harry has been in the U.K., Meghan and their children have been staying in a mystery location in Europe.