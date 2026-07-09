Meghan Markle Accused of Abandoning Prince Harry After Humiliating Court Defeat in Phone Hacking Case — 'She Doesn't Want to Be on the Arm of a Loser'

"I predicted that we might see her if he won, and we would not see her if he didn't, because I don't think she wants to be on the arm of a loser," royal commentator Kinsey Schofield shared on the July 8 episode of The Royal Exclusive podcast, referring to his four-year lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited.

Judge Matthew Nicklin's bombshell decision dismissing all 97 claims by Harry and six other claimants was announced on July 7, the first full day of his trip back to the U.K., where Markle was supposed to be by his side.

The ex-Suits star quietly dropped out of the London trip just two days before Harry's departure, as the duke's visit descended into chaos.

The duke's eleventh-hour bid to accept King Charles III's offer to stay at Buckingham Palace was rejected after he had initially declined. Harry then changed his mind less than 48 hours before landing in the U.K., but palace officials said it was too late to put the extensive staffing and security arrangements in place.