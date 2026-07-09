Meghan Markle Accused of Abandoning Prince Harry After Humiliating Court Defeat in Phone Hacking Case — 'She Doesn't Want to Be on the Arm of a Loser'
July 9 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
As Prince Harry reeled from the double humiliation of his London lodging fiasco and the crushing dismissal of his lawsuit against the Daily Mail's publisher, his wife, Meghan Markle, was conspicuously absent, leading to speculation that she doesn't want to be seen with a "loser," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 44-year-old former actress had been expected to accompany Harry on his trip to the U.K. for the one-year countdown to the 2027 Birmingham Invictus Games. But as it became increasingly clear the duke's high-stakes legal battle was headed for defeat, at least one royal expert predicted Markle would quietly pull out at the last minute.
Meghan Markle Doesn't Want 'To Be Seen on the Arm of a Loser'
"I predicted that we might see her if he won, and we would not see her if he didn't, because I don't think she wants to be on the arm of a loser," royal commentator Kinsey Schofield shared on the July 8 episode of The Royal Exclusive podcast, referring to his four-year lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited.
Judge Matthew Nicklin's bombshell decision dismissing all 97 claims by Harry and six other claimants was announced on July 7, the first full day of his trip back to the U.K., where Markle was supposed to be by his side.
The ex-Suits star quietly dropped out of the London trip just two days before Harry's departure, as the duke's visit descended into chaos.
The duke's eleventh-hour bid to accept King Charles III's offer to stay at Buckingham Palace was rejected after he had initially declined. Harry then changed his mind less than 48 hours before landing in the U.K., but palace officials said it was too late to put the extensive staffing and security arrangements in place.
Meghan Markle 'Disappears When Times Are Tough'
"She does disappear when times are tough," Schofield claimed, noting that Harry was left to endure the humiliation heaped on him by the palace-stay debacle and the court decision entirely on his own.
She added that it isn't the first time Markle has been MIA when Harry has taken a beating in the press.
"When Harry became the butt of the joke in the United States over Spare and Jimmy Kimmel was mocking him on his late show, Meghan disappeared," Schofield noted, referring to the ABC late-night host's merciless roasting of Harry over stories in his 2023 memoir, including his now-infamous "frozen todger."
"She disappeared throughout the promotion of Spare," the commentator observed, noting how Markle laid low during her husband's bruising and often heated interviews about the book.
"When Harry was tearing into the Royal Family during his BBC interview after the RAVEC ruling, where was Meghan Markle?" Schofield asked, pointing to the duke's explosive May 2025 sit-down after he lost his bid to restore the 24-hour taxpayer-funded security that had been stripped following the Sussexes' 2020 royal exit.
During the interview, Harry infamously said he could not see any situation where he would bring his wife and their two children back to the U.K. due to security concerns.
However, that situation changed when his family was scheduled to accompany him to England on his latest trip, but they dropped out at the last minute.
"When times are tough, she is MIA. I don't believe we'll see her throughout this visit because there's a pattern of her disappearing when things get hard," Schofield noted.
Prince Harry Remains 'Protective' of Meghan Markle
The Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered host pointed out that Harry has been by his wife's side in her toughest moments, although Markle doesn't seem to afford him the same respect.
"When things are hard for Meghan, Harry goes front and center, trying to protect her – going on Oprah Winfrey, talking about her in The Me You Can't See documentary, talking about how Meghan was crying herself to sleep," she remarked.
Schofield added about Harry, "He's very protective of her, but she does not give him the same shield."