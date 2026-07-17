EXCLUSIVE: Iranian Soccer Spies Booted Out of Country — World Cup Delegation Caught With Enemy Terror Agents

"These games that Iran plays makes them an adversary that you can't trust," said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who details how one operative was stopped at the airport boarding a flight to Los Angeles. "The guy... had direct ties to IRGC."

Retired Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely said President Donald Trump's aggressive shutdown of America's borders is making it difficult for Iranian spies to enter the country – a drastic departure from the border security situation under former President Joe Biden.

"They are posing as the team's security guards so that they can get inside the country and gather information to send back to Tehran," Vallely told RadarOnline.com.

"They are coming in with a legitimate World Cup team. It's a perfect shield for them."