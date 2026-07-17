EXCLUSIVE: Iranian Soccer Spies Booted Out of Country — World Cup Delegation Caught With Enemy Terror Agents
July 17 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Iran's World Cup soccer team is being accused of unsportsmanlike conduct after eagle-eyed border agents blocked dozens from their delegation from entering the United States on suspicion of espionage – including some with direct ties to the rogue nation's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The frightening attempted incursion comes as Iranian leaders began dispatching sleeper agents hell-bent on unleashing violence in America, even as a delegation of U.S. diplomats meets with Iranian leaders in Switzerland to end the war that began on Feb. 28.
Iran Spy Fears Intensify Ahead
"These games that Iran plays makes them an adversary that you can't trust," said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who details how one operative was stopped at the airport boarding a flight to Los Angeles. "The guy... had direct ties to IRGC."
Retired Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely said President Donald Trump's aggressive shutdown of America's borders is making it difficult for Iranian spies to enter the country – a drastic departure from the border security situation under former President Joe Biden.
"They are posing as the team's security guards so that they can get inside the country and gather information to send back to Tehran," Vallely told RadarOnline.com.
"They are coming in with a legitimate World Cup team. It's a perfect shield for them."
Iran Denies Explosive Spy Claims
While most teams travel with an entourage of about 120 players and staff, Homeland Security allowed only 53 from the Iranian contingent into the country because the others had IRGC connections and didn't appear to be part of the athletic group, Mullin charged.
The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran called Mullin's allegation "an outright lie," adding, "It is regrettable that a senior U.S. official has resorted to spreading false statements and misinformation in order to justify restrictions imposed on members of the Iranian national team delegation."
Rubio Refuses to Take Chances
The Iranian team was also furious that American officials forced them to fly back to their training base in Tijuana, Mexico, on June 15 after a late-night game – but Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the government isn't taking any chances.
That month, Rubio said: "What we're not going to allow is for them to embed in their delegation a bunch of people that we know have nothing to do with athletics and have ties to the IRGC or things of that nature, so we're going to watch that very closely."