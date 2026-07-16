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Home > News > Kristi Noem

Kristi Noem's $1B Self-Deportation Plan Branded as 'Corrupt' — As Employees Flee Company After Backlash

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Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem can add another scandal to her long list.

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July 16 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Kristi Noem has been unable to catch a break these days, as several senior employees have decided to bail on a firm chosen by the former Secretary of Homeland Security to run President Trump's self-deportation plan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Salus Worldwide Solutions was handed a three-year Department of Homeland Security contract to run Project Homecoming – which offers undocumented immigrants money and a flight to leave the United States – but now that may end prematurely after delivering poor results, and three employees apparently saw the "writing on the wall" and have made their exit.

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'Stop This Wasteful and Corrupt Spending'

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Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Noem chose Salus Worldwide Solutions to run the $1billion self-deportation plan.

According to PunchUp, the three employees left the company within days of one another in May. Two other employees reportedly quit two months before that.

Salus could now find themselves re-competing for the remainder of the $915million Project Homecoming contract, which Democrat Bennie Thompson went off about in a rant to Markwayne Mullin, who replaced Noem after she was fired by Trump in March.

The politician demanded that Mullin "take immediate action to stop this wasteful and corrupt spending" and "cancel" the contract.

The company's chief strategy officer, William Todd, who reportedly made nearly $500,000 a year, was one of the employees to have quit. According to PunchUp, Todd claimed he had not quit but retired to spend time with his family.

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Salus Worldwide Solutions Responds

Photo of Markwayne Mullin,
Source: MEGA

Democrat Bennie Thompson urged Markwayne Mullin to end the contract and program.

Kyle Cullen, another employee who left the company in the same week, claimed he was planning to move to Wisconsin with his wife to raise their family. According to the report, in-house legal adviser Tom Wilson was the third employee to depart.

In response to the report, Salus spokesman noted, "When you ask them for comment, they will confirm these claims are baseless. We value every member of our team and are grateful for their service in this worthwhile endeavor." Todd would later reach out to the outlet and declare that morale "remains exceptionally high."

Last May, Salus was given just over $1billion to work as a government contractor. The news comes just days after Noem's rumored lover, Corey Lewandowski, was accused of mishandling government contracts.

The Wall Street Journal had reported that evidence has been discovered suggesting Lewandowski personally signed certain contracts or had knowledge of approvals, despite not being a full-time federal government official.

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Corey Lewandowski's Contracts Headache

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Corey Lewandowski has been accused of mishandling government contracts, which he has denied.

Sources claimed Mullin and White House officials had received briefings on the investigation. However, Lewandowski's team denied he signed off on contracts, and also claimed he was never contacted about an ongoing investigation.

Lewandowski, who was a special advisor at the DHS, was reportedly branded the "shadow secretary" among employees for his alleged overbearing behavior and influence. According to a previous New York Times report, the 52-year-old made his presence known at the department and was said to rule with an iron fist.

Insiders previously described Lewandowski's time at the DHS as a "reign of terror" and also claimed he "tightly controlled department operations, building a reputation for abruptly firing staff and instilling fear among fellow Trump aides."

Meanwhile, Lewandowski and Noem have repeatedly denied claims they are lovers, with Noem calling the rumors "tabloid garbage."

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Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

The scandal is the latest stain on Kristi's year.

After being fired from the high-profile position, Noem's life has not gotten any easier, as she is now believed to be divorcing her husband, Bryon, after his secret life was exposed.

Earlier this year, The Daily Mail leaked Bryon's kinks and revealed he is into the "bimbofication" fetish scene, in which adult performers augment their breasts with saline to look like a "Barbie doll."

"I feel bad, sick that they're getting a divorce, but what else can you do?" Noem's mother, Corinne Arnold, recently claimed.

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