Kristi Noem's $1B Self-Deportation Plan Branded as 'Corrupt' — As Employees Flee Company After Backlash

According to PunchUp, the three employees left the company within days of one another in May. Two other employees reportedly quit two months before that.

Salus could now find themselves re-competing for the remainder of the $915million Project Homecoming contract, which Democrat Bennie Thompson went off about in a rant to Markwayne Mullin, who replaced Noem after she was fired by Trump in March.

The politician demanded that Mullin "take immediate action to stop this wasteful and corrupt spending" and "cancel" the contract.

The company's chief strategy officer, William Todd, who reportedly made nearly $500,000 a year, was one of the employees to have quit. According to PunchUp, Todd claimed he had not quit but retired to spend time with his family.