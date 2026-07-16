Why Celebrity Predictions Are So Addictive

Australians hardly need encouragement to wade in on an online convo, especially when famous people are involved. The 2026 Digital News Report found that 43% of Australians who read news get it from creators or influencers. Unsurprisingly, Gen Z is even more on top of it, with that figure rising to about 70% among 18-to-24-year-olds. The figures help explain why celebrity chatter travels so quickly: plenty of people are already receiving news through personalities who, whether deliberately or not, are packaging conversation as news.

That delivery style suits gossip rather well. A formal report tells you that two stars attended the same party. A creator leans towards the camera and asks why they arrived five minutes apart. One version supplies a fact. The other gives you something to discuss over lunch.

As Australian celebrity interviews become increasingly personal, the distance between stars and audiences can seem smaller too. Interviewers arrive with gifts, old photographs, and emotional confessions. Viewers are then left feeling they know the celebrity well enough to judge whether a smile looked genuine.