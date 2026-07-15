EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Relentless Rise of Donald Trump's Immigration Bulldog Stephen Miller — After He Was 'Dismissed' by Military Bosses

RadarOnline.com can reveal the portrait of Miller is laid out in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, a 464-page book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

Stephen Miller has emerged as one of the most powerful figures in Donald Trump 's second term in the White House, transforming from an adviser once brushed aside by senior military leaders into the driving force behind the administration's hardline immigration agenda.

Drawing on extensive interviews with anonymous officials involved in the administration, the book examines how Trump, 80, has consolidated executive power during his second term and reveals how Miller's influence expanded dramatically after holding a far less commanding role during Trump's first presidency.

A source familiar with the administration's internal dynamics told us: "Stephen Miller has become the undisputed enforcer of the president's immigration agenda. People who once underestimated him now recognize that few major domestic policy decisions move forward without his approval."

Another source added: "His authority has grown to a level that surprises even longtime Trump allies. He has positioned himself at the center of the administration's most controversial priorities."

The book describes Trump as the "most powerful president of our lifetimes" and portrays him as a leader operating on "grievances and instincts," whose approach to governing frequently disregards long-standing political norms.

It also recounts an episode in which Trump was found decorating parts of the White House using a tube of super glue.

Haberman and Swan write their reporting involved extensive efforts to contact the people named in the book and offered them opportunities to provide their perspectives.

The authors add their account is based on interviews conducted on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the discussions and internal decision-making they describe.