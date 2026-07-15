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EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Relentless Rise of Donald Trump's Immigration Bulldog Stephen Miller — After He Was 'Dismissed' by Military Bosses

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Source: MEGA

Stephen Miller has emerged as one of the most powerful figures in Donald Trump's second term in the White House

July 15 2026, Published 1:55 p.m. ET

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Stephen Miller has emerged as one of the most powerful figures in Donald Trump's second term in the White House, transforming from an adviser once brushed aside by senior military leaders into the driving force behind the administration's hardline immigration agenda.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the portrait of Miller is laid out in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, a 464-page book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

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Miller's Power Inside Trump Team

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Photo of Stephen Miller
Source: MEGA

Stephen Miller emerged as a powerful figure in Trump's second term

Drawing on extensive interviews with anonymous officials involved in the administration, the book examines how Trump, 80, has consolidated executive power during his second term and reveals how Miller's influence expanded dramatically after holding a far less commanding role during Trump's first presidency.

A source familiar with the administration's internal dynamics told us: "Stephen Miller has become the undisputed enforcer of the president's immigration agenda. People who once underestimated him now recognize that few major domestic policy decisions move forward without his approval."

Another source added: "His authority has grown to a level that surprises even longtime Trump allies. He has positioned himself at the center of the administration's most controversial priorities."

The book describes Trump as the "most powerful president of our lifetimes" and portrays him as a leader operating on "grievances and instincts," whose approach to governing frequently disregards long-standing political norms.

It also recounts an episode in which Trump was found decorating parts of the White House using a tube of super glue.

Haberman and Swan write their reporting involved extensive efforts to contact the people named in the book and offered them opportunities to provide their perspectives.

The authors add their account is based on interviews conducted on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the discussions and internal decision-making they describe.

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From Aide to Top Enforcer

Photo of Stephen Miller
Source: MEGA

Miller oversaw executive orders throughout the federal government.

According to the book, Miller was a highly visible architect of Trump's immigration crackdown during the president's first administration.

However, while still in his early 30s, the book says he could be "easily dismissed" by Trump's senior military leaders, apparently limiting his ability to shape policy across government despite his prominence on immigration issues.

That is said to have changed dramatically during Trump's second term. Although Miller's formal titles of deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser appeared relatively modest, the Regime Change authors argue they concealed the extraordinary scope of his influence inside the White House.

The book also states Miller's responsibilities stretched across much of the federal government.

He reportedly oversaw executive orders, recruited the lawyers responsible for drafting them, and played a central role in directing the Department of Homeland Security's mass deportation strategy, including pressing for the deployment of US troops in American cities.

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Book Details Miller's Influence

Photo of Stephen Miller
Source: MEGA

Miller framed his own policy preferences as direct requests from Trump.

It also alleges Miller frequently confronted subordinates in blunt terms.

During one meeting focused on increasing the pace of deportations, the book says he threatened to dismiss the entire leadership of Immigration and Customs Enforcement if results did not improve quickly enough.

The authors further claim Miller often framed his own policy preferences as direct requests from Trump while remaining noticeably restrained about expressing his personal opinions in the president's presence.

According to one source cited in the book, the approach enabled him to expand his authority while reinforcing the perception his directives carried the president's full backing.

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Miller crafted many of Trump's most prominent speeches.

Miller is now the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and the United States Homeland Security Advisor.

Known as one of Trump's immigration "attack dogs" and part of the president's most influential and longest-serving advisors, he is now widely recognized as the primary architect behind the administration's hardline immigration agenda and aggressive deportation policies.

Miller is seen as the driving force behind the Trump administration's strict border policies, including mass detention and deportation directives, the travel ban, and the family separation policy.

He is known for rapidly translating Trump's political instincts into actionable orders.

During Trump's first term, he began as Director of Speechwriting and has consistently helped craft many of Trump's most prominent speeches and public addresses.

A source said: "Miller has carved himself out a place as a conservative firebrand, and his influence now extends far beyond the border into broad domestic and foreign policy areas."

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