Joe Biden Dragged After Announcing Upcoming Book — 'The Autopen Strikes Again'
July 15 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Former President Joe Biden is stepping back into the limelight with the anticipation of his memoir, Promise Me, America.
The true story is set to chronicle his time in the White House, which previously was described by his wife, Jill, in her own memoir. His perspective, until now, has been kept quiet ever since he stepped away from the 2024 election. However, the public isn't quite ready to allow him back into their world, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Joe Biden Receives Backlash Over New Memoir
Alongside a video, Biden posted on X, "I've written a book about my time as President. It's called PROMISE ME, AMERICA. It's coming out November 17th and is available for preorder now."
Netizens, though, were quick to express their judgement at the former senator's choice, declaring, "the autopen strikes again."
One person said, "You wrote a book; you don't even know how to sign your name!!"
In fact, they weren't even convinced the book would be his own, authentic thoughts. "You didn’t write sh-t," one user claimed before asking Grok, "Who is the likely ghost writer?"
Another questioned Biden's cognitive abilities, writing, "No, 'you' have not.
"Someone may have bought you some ice cream. But you have not written anything. You can't even speak a full sentence without being up on all kinds of drugs. Lie back down, Joe."
Joe Biden Reflects on Career Achievements
In the two-minute video that accompanied the announcement, Biden sat down on a chair to tell his story and explain why he felt compelled to publish a book. Particularly, he expressed that he hoped the text "strengthens your faith in what we can do as a nation and a people."
Biden, 83, noted, "Since I left the presidency, I've had a lot of people ask me, 'Joe, what have you been doing?' I've been spending a lot of time with my family."
"I've written a book about my time as president," Biden announced, noting it's available for pre-order, but won't be released until November.
He added, "It's about the challenges we faced as a nation, about the decisions I made, and why I made them."
Those topics included his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuilding the economy. Further, Biden touched on the aftermath of the January 6 Capitol insurrection, which he credited himself with "restoring our democracy" after.
Biden also touched on international relations in his book, including ending the lengthy war in Afghanistan, strengthening NATO, and supporting Ukraine.
He then went on to mention his cancer diagnosis, which came as a shock to Americans upon its announcement in May 2025. Thankfully, he clarified, Biden's treatment has been going well.
During his time in office, Biden's health came under relentless speculation. However, much of the concern was focused on his cognitive function, especially after an unresponsive moment during a debate against Donald Trump.
After he left office, though, his team revealed he had been diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic prostate cancer. He previously underwent surgery for skin cancer.
"I want to thank all those who offered their prayers, support, and well-wishes. It's meant the world to me and to Jill," he said.
JOe Biden Revisits 2024 Election Decisions
Perhaps the most anticipated topic was his fateful decision to drop out of the 2024 election, leaving former Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him. Biden explained his choice to run for re-election in the first place within the pages of his book.
Plus, he divulged "why I chose to step aside."
He added, "Most of all its about my faith in the promise of America, the promise we made to those that have gone before us and to honor their sacrifice, the promises we've made to one another, and to treat everyone with dignity and respect, and the promises we've made to future generations of Americans to remain the beacon the world.
"Promise Me, America is about my faith in America and the American people."