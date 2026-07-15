Joe Biden Dragged After Announcing Upcoming Book — 'The Autopen Strikes Again'

The true story is set to chronicle his time in the White House , which previously was described by his wife, Jill , in her own memoir . His perspective, until now, has been kept quiet ever since he stepped away from the 2024 election. However, the public isn't quite ready to allow him back into their world, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Former President Joe Biden is stepping back into the limelight with the anticipation of his memoir, Promise Me, America.

Biden is set to give insight into his time in office in his upcoming memoir.

Alongside a video, Biden posted on X, "I've written a book about my time as President. It's called PROMISE ME, AMERICA. It's coming out November 17th and is available for preorder now."

Netizens, though, were quick to express their judgement at the former senator's choice, declaring, "the autopen strikes again."

One person said, "You wrote a book; you don't even know how to sign your name!!"

In fact, they weren't even convinced the book would be his own, authentic thoughts. "You didn’t write sh-t," one user claimed before asking Grok, "Who is the likely ghost writer?"

Another questioned Biden's cognitive abilities, writing, "No, 'you' have not.

"Someone may have bought you some ice cream. But you have not written anything. You can't even speak a full sentence without being up on all kinds of drugs. Lie back down, Joe."