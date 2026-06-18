EXCLUSIVE: Why the MAGA Mob Is Mauling Jill Biden Over Her New Memoir — 'She's Rewriting History With False Joe Dementia Claims'
June 18 2026, Published 12:44 p.m. ET
Jill Biden is facing mounting criticism from conservative commentators and political opponents over claims in her new memoir defending former president Joe Biden's fitness for office during the final months of his 2024 re-election campaign – with critics accusing the former first lady of attempting to "rewrite history" surrounding the doddery Democrats' election defeat.
The backlash centers on View from the East Wing, Jill's newly released memoir, in which the 75-year-old former first lady rejects suggestions her ailing, cancer-stricken husband Joe, now 83, was suffering from serious cognitive decline during the summer of 2024.
Memoir Reignites Biden Row
Her book arrives as Democrats continue to fulminate over the causes of their election loss and the circumstances leading to 'Sleepy Joe' abandoning his bid for a second term following his disastrous debate performance against current president Donald Trump, 80.
Conservative critics and media figures have seized on passages in the memoir that argue neither Jill nor White House aides saw evidence of impairment requiring intervention.
One political commentator told us: "Many readers feel the memoir is asking them to disregard what they believed they witnessed during that period. That's why the response is so fierce."
In the book, Jill writes if her husband had shown signs of serious cognitive problems, action would have been taken immediately.
She also insists that was not the case two years ago, writing "(Joe) was nowhere near that point in the summer of 2024."
Tapper Calls Account False
CNN anchor Jake Tapper has emerged as one of the most prominent critics of her account.
Responding to the memoir, Tapper argued Jill's version of events conflicts with public perceptions formed during the campaign and after Joe's widely criticized debate appearance.
He said: "All of that is very difficult to believe, if not just downright false."
A political strategist said: "The criticism isn't really about the memoir itself. It's about accountability. Many voters and commentators believe key questions about Biden's condition were never fully addressed, and the book has reopened that debate."
The dispute escalated after Hunter Biden came to his mother's defense on social media, accusing critics of focusing on the wrong issues and arguing scrutiny should instead be directed at business dealings involving members of the Trump family.
Hunter huffed on X: "So let me get this straight. Jake Tapper is focused on attacking my Mom."
His intervention drew further attention to the memoir and intensified the political argument surrounding its publication.
Debate Fallout Still Lingers
Critics have also pointed to Jill's recollections of the June 2024 presidential debate.
She has previously said she feared her husband might have been suffering a medical emergency during the event and described herself as "scared to death" by his performance.
Those comments have prompted renewed questions from opponents about why Joe initially continued his campaign after the debate before eventually stepping aside.
The memoir has additionally attracted criticism from some commentators over its limited discussion of the war in Gaza and the political fallout the conflict generated for Democrats during the 2024 election cycle.
A Democratic source said: "There's frustration among some activists that issues like Gaza, Biden's age and broader concerns about leadership still haven't been fully confronted. The memoir has become another battleground in that larger argument. It's being slammed for basically trying to whitewash and rewrite history."
Questions Over Health Persist
The controversy comes as Democrats continue to examine the factors behind their defeat at the hands of Trump, while Republicans seek to keep attention focused on Joe's final months in office.
Joe Biden has not been publicly diagnosed with dementia.
But during and after his presidency, his age, verbal gaffes, and cognitive health were heavily scrutinised by political opponents and the public, leading to a flood of rumors he was secretly suffering mental decline due to his age.
Some geriatric psychiatrists have noted instances of poor performance could be attributed to temporary conditions like delirium, or benign age-related memory impairment rather than dementia.
Many experts also emphasize the difficulty and ethical issues of diagnosing cognitive conditions from a distance.
During Joe's time in office, a 2023 investigation by Special Counsel Robert Hur into classified documents did not recommend criminal charges but described Biden as an "elderly man with a poor memory," which renewed public debate about his cognitive sharpness.
Critics and political opponents have frequently used his verbal missteps to claim he is suffering from mental decline or dementia, while allies and supporters have attributed these moments to his lifelong struggles with a speech impediment – stuttering – or natural signs of aging.
Medical bodies such as the Alzheimer's Society caution against labelling politicians with specific conditions, including dementia, without a formal, professional assessment.
Joe was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer that spread to his bones in May 2025, a condition his wife recently confirmed he will manage for the rest of his life.
He has completed a course of radiation and ongoing hormone therapy.