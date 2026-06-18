EXCLUSIVE: Why the MAGA Mob Is Mauling Jill Biden Over Her New Memoir — 'She's Rewriting History With False Joe Dementia Claims'

Her book arrives as Democrats continue to fulminate over the causes of their election loss and the circumstances leading to 'Sleepy Joe' abandoning his bid for a second term following his disastrous debate performance against current president Donald Trump, 80.

Conservative critics and media figures have seized on passages in the memoir that argue neither Jill nor White House aides saw evidence of impairment requiring intervention.

One political commentator told us: "Many readers feel the memoir is asking them to disregard what they believed they witnessed during that period. That's why the response is so fierce."

In the book, Jill writes if her husband had shown signs of serious cognitive problems, action would have been taken immediately.

She also insists that was not the case two years ago, writing "(Joe) was nowhere near that point in the summer of 2024."