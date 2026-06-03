EXCLUSIVE: Jill Biden Thinks Family's Decision to Keep Dying Son Beau's Cancer Battle Private Was a 'Mistake' — 'We Had to Keep Quiet'

In her new memoir, View From the East Wing, the former first lady reflects on the devastating loss of Beau, who died from brain cancer in 2015 at age 46 after a lengthy and largely private health battle.

Jill Biden is opening up about one of the most painful chapters of her family’s life and revealing she has questioned whether keeping her son Beau Biden ’s cancer battle hidden from the public ultimately did more harm than good, Radaronline.com can reveal.

'Few knew Beau was dying,' Jill Biden writes in her memoir, explaining the family feared public attention.

Recalling a 2019 conversation with a doctor who asked how she and Joe managed to mourn their son while serving as vice president and second lady, Jill admitted the family was left to navigate its grief largely on its own.

"Few knew Beau was dying," Jill writes, explaining that the family feared public attention would add to an already unbearable burden for Beau, his wife Hallie, and their two young children. The decision, however, came with consequences.

According to her book, Jill said she and her husband, Joe Biden, honored Beau’s wishes to keep details of his illness out of the public eye as he underwent treatment.

Jill Biden said the secrecy took a 'tremendous toll' on the family and affected not only her and Joe, but also their children and grandchildren.

"Nobody really knew what we were going through," she writes.

Jill explained that because Beau wanted his prognosis kept private, only a small circle of people was aware of the severity of his condition.

"We had to keep it quiet," she recalls in the book. "So we never received any sort of counseling ourselves or any help for our family to go through that because it was kept so quiet."

The former first lady said the secrecy took a "tremendous toll" on the family and affected not only her and Joe, but also their children and grandchildren.