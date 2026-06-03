EXCLUSIVE: Jill Biden Thinks Family's Decision to Keep Dying Son Beau's Cancer Battle Private Was a 'Mistake' — 'We Had to Keep Quiet'
June 3 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Jill Biden is opening up about one of the most painful chapters of her family’s life and revealing she has questioned whether keeping her son Beau Biden’s cancer battle hidden from the public ultimately did more harm than good, Radaronline.com can reveal.
In her new memoir, View From the East Wing, the former first lady reflects on the devastating loss of Beau, who died from brain cancer in 2015 at age 46 after a lengthy and largely private health battle.
According to her book, Jill said she and her husband, Joe Biden, honored Beau’s wishes to keep details of his illness out of the public eye as he underwent treatment.
"Few knew Beau was dying," Jill writes, explaining that the family feared public attention would add to an already unbearable burden for Beau, his wife Hallie, and their two young children. The decision, however, came with consequences.
Recalling a 2019 conversation with a doctor who asked how she and Joe managed to mourn their son while serving as vice president and second lady, Jill admitted the family was left to navigate its grief largely on its own.
'Nobody Really Knew What We Were Going Through'
"Nobody really knew what we were going through," she writes.
Jill explained that because Beau wanted his prognosis kept private, only a small circle of people was aware of the severity of his condition.
"We had to keep it quiet," she recalls in the book. "So we never received any sort of counseling ourselves or any help for our family to go through that because it was kept so quiet."
The former first lady said the secrecy took a "tremendous toll" on the family and affected not only her and Joe, but also their children and grandchildren.
Shielding Beau Biden's Health Battles From the Public
"We didn't have any support built in," she writes, later acknowledging she has wondered whether handling the situation differently might have helped.
"Maybe that was a mistake, I don't know," Jill admits. "It just wasn’t practical."
Elsewhere in the memoir, Jill detailed the emotional strain of watching Beau battle cancer for nearly two years while she and Joe juggled the responsibilities of public office.
The family traveled repeatedly between hospitals in Delaware, Philadelphia, and Houston in search of treatments and clinical trials, all while attempting to shield Beau’s condition from public scrutiny.
Beau Biden’s Death Left the Family Shattered
She described the period as one of constant anxiety, writing that worry became her "constant companion" as the family desperately searched for answers. Beau's death left the Biden family shattered, but Jill said the tragedy ultimately strengthened her bond with Joe.
The reflections come as the family faces another health challenge. Jill revealed that just months after leaving the White House, Joe was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones.
Despite the devastating diagnosis, Jill said losing Beau taught her and her husband that they could endure even life's darkest moments together.
"After Beau’s death," she writes, "I knew there was nothing Joe and I couldn’t handle together. Nothing."