Inside the Bidens' Unexpected Romance: Why Jill Thought Her Relationship With Joe Was 'Never Going to Work in a Million Years'

Jill and Joe both came from past marriages. Three years before they met, the would-be president's first wife, Nelia, and their 1-year-old daughter, Naomi, were tragically killed in a car accident.

Meanwhile, Jill had suffered a loss of a completely different kind. She married her first husband, Bill Stevenson, in 1970, when she was only 18 years old – a decision she would later call a "mistake of youth" in her memoir, Where the Light Shines. They divorced in 1975 after growing apart.

(Decades later, Stevenson would shockingly be charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his then-wife, 64-year-old Linda.)