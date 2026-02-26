EXCLUSIVE: Jill Biden Murder Horror — Inside Former First Lady's Nightmare as Her Ex Is Charged With Homicide

Jill Biden's ex-husband stands accused of killing his latest spouse at their Delaware home – and RadarOnline.com can reveal sources are calling his arrest the latest black eye for the former first lady's beleaguered family.

William Stevenson, 77, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 64-year-old Linda Stevenson, who was found unresponsive on the couple's living room floor by officers responding to a domestic violence call on Dec. 28.

Linda could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene – but authorities have yet to release the cause of her untimely demise.