EXCLUSIVE: Jill Biden Murder Horror — Inside Former First Lady's Nightmare as Her Ex Is Charged With Homicide
Feb. 26 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Jill Biden's ex-husband stands accused of killing his latest spouse at their Delaware home – and RadarOnline.com can reveal sources are calling his arrest the latest black eye for the former first lady's beleaguered family.
William Stevenson, 77, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 64-year-old Linda Stevenson, who was found unresponsive on the couple's living room floor by officers responding to a domestic violence call on Dec. 28.
Linda could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene – but authorities have yet to release the cause of her untimely demise.
Suspect Held on $500K Bail
Just over one month later, the suspect was taken into custody and is being held on $500,000 bail as he awaits trial.
Biden, 74, and bar owner Stevenson divorced in 1975 after five years of marriage.
He and Jill had worked on her future hubby Joe Biden's first campaign for Senate in 1972. He has claimed his then-wife and the widower politician – who tragically lost first wife Neilia and their infant daughter in a car crash that year – had an affair.
However, Jill and Joe maintain that they first met in 1975 after being set up on a date – following her divorce and Neilia's death.
Scandals Swirl Around Bidens
Stevenson's legal woes come after a series of scandals surrounding the Bidens.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, critics have accused Jill, who married the ex-prez in 1977, of being a power-hungry puppet master who pushed for Joe's ultimately aborted 2024 presidential reelection bid – even as his physical and cognitive health were failing.
Joe and Neilia's former druggie son Hunter Biden also made headlines when a laptop he abandoned in 2019 at a repair shop appeared to contain damning photos of him cavorting with prostitutes.
Hunter’s Foreign Dealings Resurface
Hunter has also been accused of cashing in on his dad's VP position under then-President Barack Obama by accepting lucrative positions around the world, including a $1million-a-year job on the board of directors of a Ukrainian oil and gas firm.
RadarOnline.com also reported that court documents revealed Joe's brother James leveraged the family's name and political connections to score a profitable gig orchestrating shady backroom deals with Iraq and Saudi Arabia.