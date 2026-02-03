Your tip
Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Charged With MURDER After Wife Was Found Dead in Delaware Home Following Alleged 'Domestic Dispute'

Photo of Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden's ex-husband has been arrested on murder charges.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 3 2026, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

Former First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband, William Stevenson, has been charged with first-degree murder following the death of his wife, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

William, 77, was arrested after his wife, Linda Stevenson, was found dead inside their Wilmington, Delaware, home following an alleged "domestic dispute" in December 2025.

The cause of Linda's death has still not been released.

First-Degree Murder Charges

Photo of William Stevenson
Source: New Castle County Police/X

William Stevenson has been charged with the murder of his wife.

New Castle County Police were dispatched to the Stevensons' home around 11:15 p.m. on December 28, 2025.

Linda was found unresponsive in the living room when officers arrived, and they began administering life-saving measures. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Linda was 64 years old.

Original dispatch audio reportedly mentioned a "cardiac arrest."

William was taken into custody at the same home on Monday, February 2, without incident, after a weeks-long investigation into Linda's death by the New Castle County Police. A grand jury returned an indictment on first-degree murder charges, and he was arrested shortly thereafter. William is currently being held at the Howard Young Correctional Center after failing to post $500,000 bail, per the NCCP's press release.

Jill Biden's Marriage to William Stevenson

Photo of Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden was married to William Stevenson for five years.

Jill was married to William from 1970 to 1975. The pair tied the knot when Jill was an 18-year-old University of Delaware student, and Bill was 23.

Two years after their divorce was finalized, she married a then-widowed Joe Biden and became stepmother to his two young sons.

At the time of his wife's death, William was the owner of a popular University of Delaware area college bar, The Stone Balloon. He opened the live-music venue in 1972 during his marriage to Jill, and it became a point of contention in their bitter divorce. She fought for half ownership but ultimately didn't succeed.

William Stevenson Snubbed in Late Wife's Obituary

Photo of Linda Stevenson
Source: delawarefuneral.com

William Stevenson curiously had no mentions in his wife's obituary.

Linda's obituary made no mention of William, instead noting that she was survived by her daughter, granddaughter, sister, nephew, and other "extended relatives" and highlighting those relationships.

It read that she "passed away unexpectedly on December 29, 2025," without saying what the cause of death was.

The obituary shared that "Linda was deeply family-oriented and treasured time spent making memories, especially on family vacations with her daughter and granddaughter."

Linda was also an entrepreneur, as the obit revealed about the devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan, "Within the last five years, she proudly founded BMB Bookkeeping, a business she built with determination, integrity, and heart. She loved her work and truly cared for her clients, many of whom became friends."

Everyone Who Meets Jill 'Falls in Love With Her'

Photo of Joe and Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden remarried Joe Biden two years after her divorce from William Stevenson was finalized.

William claimed Jill was having an affair with Joe by the time their marriage unraveled, and they separated in 1974.

He told The Daily Mail in 2020, "I know exactly when it was,” about when his former wife became involved with the then-U.S. Senator from Delaware.

He acknowledged his ex-wife's charm, saying, "Everyone who meets Jill falls in love with her immediately."

William told the outlet at the time that his marriage to Jill falling apart was the best thing that ever happened to him since it led him to marry Linda.

“If it wasn’t for my divorce, I would never have met my wife Linda, and she’s the greatest thing in my life," he gushed.

