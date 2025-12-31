Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Bill Stevenson's Wife's Death Being Called a 'Murder Investigation' — After She Was Found 'Unresponsive' Following Alleged 'Domestic Dispute'

As Radar reported, cops were called to the Stevensons' Delaware home Sunday after an alleged domestic violence call. When they arrived, they found Bill's wife unresponsive.

Audio from a 911 call suggested the 64-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest, but Linda's daughter apparently has her doubts.

"It's still a murder investigation," Vettori, 45, told the Daily Mail by phone, before quickly clarifying: "I would not like to talk at this time."

However, when asked about the investigation, a spokesperson for the New Castle County Police insisted, "No, it is a death investigation."

Officials with the Delaware Division of Forensic Science will perform an autopsy on Linda's body to determine the official cause of death.