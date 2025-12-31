Your tip
Home > News > Joe Biden

Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Bill Stevenson's Wife's Death Being Called a 'Murder Investigation' — After She Was Found 'Unresponsive' Following Alleged 'Domestic Dispute'

The wife of Jill Biden's ex-husband, Bill Stevenson, was found dead in her home.

Dec. 31 2025, Published 11:04 a.m. ET

The daughter of Jill Biden's ex-husband, Bill Stevenson, has called the death of her mother a "murder investigation," RadarOnline.com can report.

Christina Vettori is mourning the sudden loss of Linda Stevenson, whose body was discovered after an alleged domestic dispute.

Linda Stevenson's Death Investigation

Linda Stevenson, Bill Stevenson, Christina Vettori
Source: facebook

Linda Stevenson's daughter, Christina Vettori (right) called her mom's death a murder investigation.

As Radar reported, cops were called to the Stevensons' Delaware home Sunday after an alleged domestic violence call. When they arrived, they found Bill's wife unresponsive.

Audio from a 911 call suggested the 64-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest, but Linda's daughter apparently has her doubts.

"It's still a murder investigation," Vettori, 45, told the Daily Mail by phone, before quickly clarifying: "I would not like to talk at this time."

However, when asked about the investigation, a spokesperson for the New Castle County Police insisted, "No, it is a death investigation."

Officials with the Delaware Division of Forensic Science will perform an autopsy on Linda's body to determine the official cause of death.

No Love Lost Between Jill and Bill

Linda Stevenson, Bill Stevenson
Source: Facebook

Cops were called to Linda and Bill's home for an alleged domestic dispute.

Decades before she moved into the White House, Jill tied the knot with Bill in February 1970 when she was a student at the University of Delaware. The two were married from 1970 to 1975.

After their bitter divorce, their relationship soured. Bill alleged that Jill was having an affair with future husband and president Joe Biden during their marriage and became a vocal supporter of President Trump.

In June 2024, he criticized Jill for reportedly encouraging Biden to continue his doomed presidential campaign despite his perceived struggles, especially after a disastrous debate performance, and shared his thoughts on what he considered her "transformation" over the years.

"The Dr. Jill Biden who I’ve seen on TV in the last five years is not the same person I married or that I recognize in any way ... She’s matriculated into a completely different woman."

Joe Biden and Jill Biden
Source: mega

Bill accused Jill of having an affair with Joe Biden during their marriage.

According to the New York Post, despite once supporting Joe during his vice-presidential and senatorial campaigns, Bill's current perspective on the president appears to have become deeply critical.

He previously emphasized his bewilderment at Jill's unwavering defense of her husband, stating, "I just don’t understand why she is so adamant about defending him and keeping him in the race since it appears that he’s struggling."

Bill further added that he believed Biden had been facing challenges in his interactions with others, indicating a struggle and cognitive decline.

"It appears that he's struggling with everybody these days," Jill's ex explained in the past.

Joe Biden's a 'Bad Person'

bill stevenson
Source: newsmax

Bill eventually became a big supporter of President Trump, and was critical of Joe.

Despite acknowledging Jill's growth over the years and even admitting to moments of pride in her achievements, Stevenson remained firm in his critique of Joe.

"I've been proud of her at certain moments. I have no hard feelings," he claimed. "I'm just surprised to see her front and center in the middle of this battle after flying under the radar for so many years. She's always been very driven. People say she’s the one who wants to be president now."

The ex remarked, "It makes me cringe every time he calls Trump a liar, because I’m telling you right now, there is no better liar than President Biden. He’s just a bad person."

