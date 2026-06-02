Megyn Kelly Blasts 'Bully' Jill Biden for Covering Up Husband Joe's Health Decline and Blames former First Lady for His Disastrous Second Presidential Campaign Bid
June 2 2026, Published 8:14 a.m. ET
Megyn Kelly has slammed Jill Biden for covering up husband Joe's health decline and "bullying" Democrats who dared to question whether he was fit to be president.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the political commentator, 55, accused the former First Lady, 74, of participating in a years-long effort to conceal the former commander-in-chief's cognitive deterioration, which became apparent before his calamitous presidential TV debate with Donald Trump in June 2024.
'She Bullied Every Democrat Mildly Critical Of Him'
In her new memoir, Jill claims she thought Joe was having a stroke during the debate, but at the time she lauded his performance by "answering every question."
Kelly said: "She bullied every member of the Democrat party who was even mildly critical of him on the mental health question, both before and after the debate."
She added on Monday night’s episode of The Megyn Kelly Show: "All the news from then that day to this has been about how bitter Jill and Joe are that he was forced out of the campaign after that, how the indignity of it, how unfair they thought it was, and now she admits the whole reason she said you answered every question is because it was the only true statement she could think of to say to him after what she recognized was a disaster."
'She 'Weekend at Bernie's' Him'
Kelly also took aim at what she described as Jill's self-promotional posturing during the rollout of her memoir, View from the East Wing and cast the former First Lady as the architect of Joe’s disastrous second campaign bid.
She said: "And by the way, she's the one who made him do it, remember, she was infamously at that dinner where she announced that he’s running again to the shock of his campaign aides, or they're like, 'What?!'
"She’s as bad as he is, she’s as bad as (Jill and Joe's son) Hunter, as much of a grifter, she's all the things we suspected she was when we saw her Weekend at Bernie’s him into the second run, and here she’s inadvertently confirming it all."
White House Docs 'Missed' Joe's Cancer Diagnosis
RadaOnline.com recently told how Jill accused White House doctors of missing Joe's cancer diagnosis.
Speaking during an interview with Rita Braver on CBS Mornings, she said: "The doctors said that according to the American Urological Association, that men over 70 don't need a PSA, a blood test anymore because it's a slow-growing cancer.
"I have to say, Rita, I do feel we had amazing care in The White House, but somehow that was missed," she said.
Joe's cancer diagnosis startled the nation as the news broke in May 2025, following his departure from the White House. A spokesperson explained at the time that the last prostate checkup he had was in 2014.
His announcement spurred a reaction from Trump who assumed office after him. The sitting president mocked his predecessor, claiming Joe concealed his health woes from the public while in office.
He wrote on Truth Social" "What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???"