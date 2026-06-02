Megyn Kelly Blasts 'Bully' Jill Biden for Covering Up Husband Joe's Health Decline and Blames former First Lady for His Disastrous Second Presidential Campaign Bid

RadarOnline.com can reveal the political commentator, 55, accused the former First Lady, 74, of participating in a years-long effort to conceal the former commander-in-chief's cognitive deterioration, which became apparent before his calamitous presidential TV debate with Donald Trump in June 2024.

Megyn Kelly has slammed Jill Biden for covering up husband Joe's health decline and "bullying" Democrats who dared to question whether he was fit to be president.

In her new memoir, Jill claims she thought Joe was having a stroke during the debate, but at the time she lauded his performance by "answering every question."

Kelly said: "She bullied every member of the Democrat party who was even mildly critical of him on the mental health question, both before and after the debate."

She added on Monday night’s episode of The Megyn Kelly Show: "All the news from then that day to this has been about how bitter Jill and Joe are that he was forced out of the campaign after that, how the indignity of it, how unfair they thought it was, and now she admits the whole reason she said you answered every question is because it was the only true statement she could think of to say to him after what she recognized was a disaster."