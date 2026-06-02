EXCLUSIVE: 'Paranoid' Andy Cohen Cuts Off Housewives — Bravo Boss 'Puts Block on Texts and Emails After Reality Show Star Leaks'
June 2 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Bravo boss Andy Cohen has dramatically scaled back direct texting with Real Housewives cast members after leaked messages, backstage betrayals and growing legal scrutiny turned private conversations into public weapons, insiders told RadarOnline.com.
"Andy used to text the women constantly," one insider said. "Gossip, reassurance, damage control, late-night check-ins. But that version of Andy is gone."
Cohen Tightens Circle Amid Allegations
According to insiders, several former Housewives leaked private exchanges over the years, transforming Cohen's texts into potential legal evidence.
The source said: "He got tired of handing people ammunition."
Insiders said recent abuse allegations surrounding Bravo's workplace culture have only made Cohen more cautious.
Sensitive Conversations Now Happen Off Text To Avoid Screenshots
"Now, if something sensitive needs discussing, it goes through producers, lawyers or a phone call," another insider said.
"Andy does not want anything sitting in somebody else's camera roll."