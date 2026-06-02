EXCLUSIVE: 'Paranoid' Andy Cohen Cuts Off Housewives — Bravo Boss 'Puts Block on Texts and Emails After Reality Show Star Leaks'

"Andy used to text the women constantly," one insider said. "Gossip, reassurance, damage control, late-night check-ins. But that version of Andy is gone."

Bravo boss Andy Cohen has dramatically scaled back direct texting with Real Housewives cast members after leaked messages, backstage betrayals and growing legal scrutiny turned private conversations into public weapons, insiders told RadarOnline.com .

Andy Cohen has reportedly reduced direct texting with 'Real Housewives' cast members after private messages were leaked.

According to insiders, several former Housewives leaked private exchanges over the years, transforming Cohen's texts into potential legal evidence.

The source said: "He got tired of handing people ammunition."

Insiders said recent abuse allegations surrounding Bravo's workplace culture have only made Cohen more cautious.