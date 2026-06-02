EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: China Stealing American Children — Surrogates Serving Up Scores of US-Born Babies
June 2 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Wealthy Chinese nationals are paying millions to U.S. surrogates to carry their children before effectively stealing them away overseas, RadarOnline.com can reveal
Recently, the market for U.S. surrogates has exploded, insiders said, with aging, same-sex and wealthy Chinese couples shelling out as much as $200,000 per child to get around China's ban on the use of surrogates.
Billionaires Seek Massive Surrogate Families
Research from Emory University found the number of kids born to U.S.-based surrogates working with international clients quadrupled to 3,240 from 2014 to 2019. Of that total, 41 percent went to Chinese parents.
Many aging Chinese citizens started to use U.S. surrogates to expand their families after China's controversial one-child policy was abolished on Jan. 1, 2016.
In other cases, the dynamics appear far darker.
Online gaming tycoon Xu Bo, a powerful billionaire who calls himself "China's first father," has reportedly hired American surrogates to build a mega-family of 100 to 300 kids — and sources say he's not alone.
Nathan Zhang, the founder of a network of U.S. fertility clinics catering to Chinese clients, said one businessman ordered 200 children at once. Meanwhile, another L.A.-based agent admitted to helping fill an order for 100 kids.
Lawmakers Demand Crackdown On Surrogacy
Surrogacy lawyer Amanda Troxler told The Wall Street Journal a Chinese parent once even sought a discount for buying eight to 10 kids, prompting her to reply: "No, we're not Costco."
The shocking practice in an unregulated industry has caught the attention of lawmakers. Florida Sen. Rick Scott has called for a ban on Chinese nationals using American surrogates, branding it a "national security risk."
Scott pointed to a July 2025 raid on an Arcadia, Calif., compound, where authorities found a surrogate-produced army of 21 kids in the custody of an unmarried Chinese couple who immigrated to the U.S. separately.
Neighbors Raise Chilling Training Claims
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, China's use of birthright citizenship to build at least two divisions' worth of U.S. passport-carrying "super soldiers," or 30,000 troops, has shocked national security experts.
Now, one neighbor of the Arcadia compound, Chuck Trujillo, ominously recounted how he saw children with soldier-like haircuts at the estate seemingly "being trained for something."
"It's all part of China's insidious, decades-long plot to overthrow America and rule the world," said an intelligence source.