EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: China Stealing American Children — Surrogates Serving Up Scores of US-Born Babies

Research from Emory University found the number of kids born to U.S.-based surrogates working with international clients quadrupled to 3,240 from 2014 to 2019. Of that total, 41 percent went to Chinese parents.

Many aging Chinese citizens started to use U.S. surrogates to expand their families after China's controversial one-child policy was abolished on Jan. 1, 2016.

In other cases, the dynamics appear far darker.

Online gaming tycoon Xu Bo, a powerful billionaire who calls himself "China's first father," has reportedly hired American surrogates to build a mega-family of 100 to 300 kids — and sources say he's not alone.

Nathan Zhang, the founder of a network of U.S. fertility clinics catering to Chinese clients, said one businessman ordered 200 children at once. Meanwhile, another L.A.-based agent admitted to helping fill an order for 100 kids.