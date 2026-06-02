EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Bullseye on Mad Vlad Putin's Back — New Report Shows Despot's Inner Circle Is Plotting Coup

The file details how the diabolical dictator and his family are shunning their Moscow-area homes and summer property in Valdai and notes Putin has not visited a military base this year in marked contrast to 2025, when his camo-clad visits were a regular sight.

Instead, the report – which sources said bears the hallmarks of either the French intelligence agency DGSE or Britain's MI6 – states the Kremlin is relying on prerecorded videos of Putin to impose a sense of normalcy amid the increasingly desperate situation in Russia's war with Ukraine.

After the car-bomb assassination of Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov in Moscow on Dec. 22, Russian officials called for security systems to be installed in the homes of all Kremlin staffers. Sarvarov, who served as Russia's head of the general staff's operational training directorate, was killed by Ukrainian agents, sources said.

Putin's cooks, bodyguards and photographers must now pass two security screenings, take transportation solely from the Federal Protective Service and stow smartphones with internet access, sources said.