EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Bullseye on Mad Vlad Putin's Back — New Report Shows Despot's Inner Circle Is Plotting Coup
June 2 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
A shocking new intelligence report claims Russian president Vladimir Putin is on the run and fears being assassinated in a brutal coup d'état, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the leaked dossier from an unnamed European agency, the 73-year-old warmonger has been literally driven underground, spending roughly 70 percent of his time in fortified bunkers throughout his sprawling country.
Putin's Inner Circle Locked Down
The file details how the diabolical dictator and his family are shunning their Moscow-area homes and summer property in Valdai and notes Putin has not visited a military base this year in marked contrast to 2025, when his camo-clad visits were a regular sight.
Instead, the report – which sources said bears the hallmarks of either the French intelligence agency DGSE or Britain's MI6 – states the Kremlin is relying on prerecorded videos of Putin to impose a sense of normalcy amid the increasingly desperate situation in Russia's war with Ukraine.
After the car-bomb assassination of Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov in Moscow on Dec. 22, Russian officials called for security systems to be installed in the homes of all Kremlin staffers. Sarvarov, who served as Russia's head of the general staff's operational training directorate, was killed by Ukrainian agents, sources said.
Putin's cooks, bodyguards and photographers must now pass two security screenings, take transportation solely from the Federal Protective Service and stow smartphones with internet access, sources said.
Coup Fears Swirl Around Putin
The report warns Putin's regime is on the brink of collapse as the nation's invasion war with Ukraine grinds into a sixth year and the Red Army suffers 30,000 casualties a month.
On May 3, the rumored threat to Putin was underscored when a Ukrainian drone obliterated a high-rise in an upscale Moscow nabe popular with diplomats and elites, sources said.
The insider dossier points to former Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu – who Putin replaced in 2024 – as the prime suspect in a potential coup.
Shoigu's former deputy and confidant, Ruslan Tsalikov, was arrested March 5 on charges including embezzlement, money laundering and bribery, sources noted.
"Putin needs to watch his back," warned one U.S. intelligence source. "The fact that a Western nation leaked this information about an adversarial regime says quite a bit about the danger he's facing.
"It's possible it's intended as a destabilizing weapon, but that's not likely. The fact is, Putin has been losing the support of Russia's oligarchs and financial elites for some time. That bodes ill for his continued rule."