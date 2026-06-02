EXCLUSIVE: Anne Hathaway's Meltdown — Actress Reeling Over Claims She's a Real-Life Devil in Prada

Glamorous Anne Hathaway should be basking in the box office success of The Devil Wears Prada 2 – but instead, she's reeling after being hit by a new wave of Hathahate as critics are labeling her a secret mean girl, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Anne has worked incredibly hard to move past that horrible period where she became the internet's favorite punching bag," an insider said, referring to Hathaway's panned Oscar night cohosting gig in 2011 and her widely mocked Best Actress acceptance speech at the 2013 Academy Awards.

"For a long time, she genuinely felt she'd turned a corner, which is why this latest wave of criticism has been so upsetting."