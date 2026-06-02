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EXCLUSIVE: Anne Hathaway's Meltdown — Actress Reeling Over Claims She's a Real-Life Devil in Prada

Anne Hathaway is allegedly upset over claims she mirrors a 'Devil Wears Prada' character.
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway is allegedly upset over claims she mirrors a 'Devil Wears Prada' character.

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June 2 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Glamorous Anne Hathaway should be basking in the box office success of The Devil Wears Prada 2 – but instead, she's reeling after being hit by a new wave of Hathahate as critics are labeling her a secret mean girl, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Anne has worked incredibly hard to move past that horrible period where she became the internet's favorite punching bag," an insider said, referring to Hathaway's panned Oscar night cohosting gig in 2011 and her widely mocked Best Actress acceptance speech at the 2013 Academy Awards.

"For a long time, she genuinely felt she'd turned a corner, which is why this latest wave of criticism has been so upsetting."

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Fans Furious Over Met Gala

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Anne Hathaway is reportedly struggling with renewed online criticism amid excitement for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.'
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Anne Hathaway is reportedly struggling with renewed online criticism amid excitement for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.'

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According to insider, some fans got ticked off by Hathaway, 43, posing at the recent Met Gala with Gossip Girl alum Blake Lively, who returned to the event for the first time in three years.

Lively, 38, walked the red carpet hours after settling her civil lawsuit against It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni, who she'd accused of sexual harassment.

Baldoni, 42, denied Lively's allegations and the court had already dismissed that claim, but the pair released a statement acknowledging her concerns "deserved to be heard."

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Blake Backlash Hits Hathaway Too

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Blake Lively's appearance alongside Hathaway at the Met Gala sparked backlash from some online critics.
Source: RCF / MEGA

Blake Lively's appearance alongside Hathaway at the Met Gala sparked backlash from some online critics.

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Yet some celebrity watchers took issue with Lively's battle and believe she may be a bully – and they're now painting Hathaway with the same brush.

The insider said of Hathaway: "This should be one of the happiest moments of her career.

"There's huge excitement around Devil Wears Prada 2, but instead she feels like the negativity is creeping back in all over again and taking some of the shine off it."

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Hathaway Haunted by Past Backlash

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Sources said Hathaway was upset by social media claims that she and Lively gave off 'mean girl energy.'
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Sources said Hathaway was upset by social media claims that she and Lively gave off 'mean girl energy.'

The source added: "Anne will never forget how brutal things got years ago when people suddenly decided she was fake, so seeing people online pick apart photos of her with Blake Lively at the Met Gala and accusing them both of giving off 'mean girl energy' has definitely sent her into a panic.

"The thought of having to go through that all over again is terrifying. She's trying her best to rise above it and not let it ruin this happy time, but that's much easier said than done because she's very sensitive – and for good reason."

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