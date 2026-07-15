Meghan Markle's Axed Netflix Show Lands Surprise Emmy Nomination — Years After 'Diva Duchess' Turned Her Back on Hollywood
July 15 2026, Updated 1:37 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle can finally call herself an Emmy nominee, as her canceled Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, scored a surprise nomination, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The series is one of five shows competing for Outstanding Lifestyle Series at the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards, as the nominations were announced on July 14.
Meghan Markle Celebrates Daytime Emmy Nomination
"A huge congratulations to the amazing crew, producers, and team who worked on With Love, Meghan on @netflix. We are nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Series!" Markle, 44, crowed on her Instagram page.
It featured the Netflix promo art for season one, showing Markle – who has been nicknamed the Diva Duchess – in a long blue dress holding a bouquet of pink flowers with the tagline, "Create wonder in every moment."
With Love, Meghan, turned out to be a critical and commercial bomb for Netflix, getting canceled after two "seasons" made up of material shot in 2024 at a luxury farmhouse in Montecito, California, instead of the home Markle shares nearby with her husband, Prince Harry.
'With Love, Meghan' Failed to Draw Netflix Viewers
Focusing on cooking, entertaining, hosting, and crafting, it received a 23 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and was eviscerated by critics.
The first episode memorably featured Markle showing off the entertaining hack of placing pretzels from one plastic bag into another, which resulted in numerous social media parodies.
Netflix axed the show after the first season, which dropped in March 2025, and only ranked 383rd globally, while the second season, released in August of that year, placed between 1,120th and 1,220th among the streamer's most-viewed shows.
Meghan Markle's Competition
It's unclear whether Netflix or Markle submitted the show for consideration, as the streamer canceled the program in January and made it clear there would be no more future episodes except for the possibility of an occasional holiday special.
Anyone with an eligible show or performance can enter the Daytime Emmy race by meeting the eligibility requirements and paying the required submission fee. However, that fee gets an entry in front of judges; it doesn't buy a nomination.
Other nominees in the Lifestyle program category include: A Different Breed, George to the Rescue, The Motherhood and The Wizard of Paws.
The Daytime Emmys Have Had a Major Slimdown in Recent Years
The Daytime Emmys have lost quite a bit of their luster over the years, as the ceremony used to be a major draw when soap operas ruled the airwaves in the 1980s and 1990s.
As that genre has nearly been canceled out of existence due to low viewership, the ceremony has lost much of it's star power.
It was last televised in 2024 before being dropped by CBS without another network picking up the telecast. The 2025 awards handout streamed digitally on the Emmys App and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences website.
The Daytime Emmys will give out trophies at the 3,700-seat Hollywood Palladium on October 30, a much more modest venue than the nearly 7,100-seat Peacock Theater at L.A. Live, the current home of the star-studded Primetime Emmy Awards.