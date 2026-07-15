Meghan Markle's Axed Netflix Show Lands Surprise Emmy Nomination — Years After 'Diva Duchess' Turned Her Back on Hollywood

"A huge congratulations to the amazing crew, producers, and team who worked on With Love, Meghan on @netflix. We are nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Series!" Markle, 44, crowed on her Instagram page.

It featured the Netflix promo art for season one, showing Markle – who has been nicknamed the Diva Duchess – in a long blue dress holding a bouquet of pink flowers with the tagline, "Create wonder in every moment."

With Love, Meghan, turned out to be a critical and commercial bomb for Netflix, getting canceled after two "seasons" made up of material shot in 2024 at a luxury farmhouse in Montecito, California, instead of the home Markle shares nearby with her husband, Prince Harry.