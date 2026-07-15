'90s Child Star's Kidnap Trauma: Sitcom Actress Reveals Armed Man Attempted to Abduct Her on Set

The former child star, now 42, recalled how a man grabbed her while she was walking with her mom and started running.

Growing Pains star Ashley Johnson has opened up about being the subject of a kidnap attempt while on the set of the '90s sitcom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Security came out, they wrestle him down, and I remember just flying around the air."

Speaking on the Weird Kids podcast, Johnson recalled: "So, I'm walking with my mom, and then I just remember some guy hops out of the line, and he grabs me, and grabs me up and starts booking it. And all I remember is there was security that somehow got on him after some time.

Johnson claims the fan had written to the show ahead of the attempted kidnapping, saying: "I am coming to set and I am going to bring a gun, and I am going to murder some of the cast."

At the time, the live studio audience members were "within five feet" of the stars when they exited their trailers.

Johnson said she was "clueless" during the incident, but remembered being upset because she thought she was going to be in trouble since the alleged kidnapper took one of her shoes.

"I was clueless as to what was happening, but I was very upset, and they were talking to me about it after," she explained. "And they were like, 'Are you OK?' And I just said, 'I just think I'm gonna be in trouble.'

"Because I think I was such a polite kid at the time. I think he was running with me and running away. I was like, 'Who are you, sir? What is your name? I was very pleased to meet you.'

"But he was packing. They got him. This was the thing. He was high on something. It wasn't meth, but it was something – like, he was so strong."

Johnson continued: "He ended up clearly going to jail. He had a gun."