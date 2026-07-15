'90s Child Star's Kidnap Trauma: Sitcom Actress Reveals Armed Man Attempted to Abduct Her on Set
July 15 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Growing Pains star Ashley Johnson has opened up about being the subject of a kidnap attempt while on the set of the '90s sitcom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former child star, now 42, recalled how a man grabbed her while she was walking with her mom and started running.
'I Am Going To Murder Some Of The Cast'
At the time, the live studio audience members were "within five feet" of the stars when they exited their trailers.
Johnson claims the fan had written to the show ahead of the attempted kidnapping, saying: "I am coming to set and I am going to bring a gun, and I am going to murder some of the cast."
Speaking on the Weird Kids podcast, Johnson recalled: "So, I'm walking with my mom, and then I just remember some guy hops out of the line, and he grabs me, and grabs me up and starts booking it. And all I remember is there was security that somehow got on him after some time.
"Security came out, they wrestle him down, and I remember just flying around the air."
The Aftermath
Johnson said she was "clueless" during the incident, but remembered being upset because she thought she was going to be in trouble since the alleged kidnapper took one of her shoes.
"I was clueless as to what was happening, but I was very upset, and they were talking to me about it after," she explained. "And they were like, 'Are you OK?' And I just said, 'I just think I'm gonna be in trouble.'
"Because I think I was such a polite kid at the time. I think he was running with me and running away. I was like, 'Who are you, sir? What is your name? I was very pleased to meet you.'
"But he was packing. They got him. This was the thing. He was high on something. It wasn't meth, but it was something – like, he was so strong."
Johnson continued: "He ended up clearly going to jail. He had a gun."
"And, you know, they got him, and they saved me," she noted.
Johnson played Chrissy Seaver on Growing Pains from 1990 to 1992.
The incident happened during her first year of filming, meaning she was only six or seven at the time.
The actress joined the ABC sitcom in its fourth season, playing the youngest child of Dr. Jason Seaver (played by the late Alan Thicke) and his wife, Maggie (Joanna Kerns).
Her on-screen siblings included Mike (Kirk Cameron), Carol (Tracey Gold) and Ben (Jeremy Miller).
Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio joined the sitcom for the final series, playing Luke Brower, a homeless teen who gets taken in by the Seavers.
Johnson made her television debut on Growing Pains and continued on the small screen with roles on short-lived series such as Phenom and Maybe This Time.
She pivoted to voice acting at a young age with a role on the Jumanji animated series, which included 40 episodes, and she'd continue with this work throughout her career.
Johnson is the voice of Ellie in The Last of Us video game franchise, which won her two BAFTA Games Awards