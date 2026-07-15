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Home > News > University Of Idaho Murders

Idaho 4 Murder Victims' Surviving Roommate Bethany Funke Makes Rare Appearance in New Video

Photo of Bryan Kohberger, Bethany Funke
Source: MEGA; @bethanyfunke/TikTok

Bethany Funke was one of two surviving roommates.

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July 15 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

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Bethany Funke, who survived Bryan Kohberger's horrifying attack, which left four University of Idaho students dead, has made a rare social media appearance in a new video. RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Funke took to TikTok to show off her artwork nearly four years after the gruesome crime that shocked the nation.

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Bethany Funke's Rare Appearance Revealed

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Photo of Bethany Funke
Source: @bethanyfunke/TikTok

Funke showed off her artwork on TikTok in a rare appearance.

"Some more Bob Ross inspired paintings!" Funke wrote in the caption, referring to the famous late painter best known for his appearances on PBS. In the clip, Funke, wearing a pink dress, shows off two paintings, one of which appears to have a winter setting. Honeybee by Olivia Rodrigo plays in the background.

On November 13, 2022, Kohberger attacked and murdered four people: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xanda Kernodl, and Ethan Chapin.

Funke, along with her roommate, Dylan Mortensen, who were also residents of the off-campus rental home, were left unharmed during the slaughter. During Kohberger's sentencing hearing, Funke had her friend, Emily Alandt, read a devastating statement, in which she admitted she thought she would die that night.

"I was scared the person who did this would come for me next," Funke wrote in her statement.

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Bethany Funke After Tragic Night: 'The Fear Never Really Leaves'

Mugshot of Bryan Kohberger
Source: MEGA

Bryan Kohberger attacked and killed Funke's four roommates on November 13, 2022.

According to Funke's statement, following the tragic night, she had "not slept through a single night since this happened" and admitted to living in constant fear of losing someone else she loves.

"The fear never really leaves," Funke said in her statement, and declared she's now living her life as a tribute to the four victims.

"Every day I remind myself to live for them," Funke wrote.

Kohberger, 31, pleaded guilty to the murders and avoided a death sentence. He was handed four life sentences without parole instead.

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Bethany Funke Recalls Bryan Kohberger's Attack

Funke declared she's living her life as a tribute to the four victims.
Source: Instagram

Funke declared she's living her life as a tribute to the four victims.

Less than 10 hours after the bloody crime, an emotional Funke told Moscow Police Sgt. Dustin Blaker everything she could from the night, in an interview captured via body camera.

"I was half asleep, and I thought I saw like a firework or something, like it just sparkled under my door," she recalled in the conversation with Sgt. Blaker. "I thought I heard somebody kind of fall, and thought I heard (Goncalves' dog) Murphy bark, but I thought people were just making food ... and knocked something over.

She continued, "It sounded like a little firework, and then there's like a spark. I'm on the bottom floor. It kind of looked like it came down there, but I don't know."

After Funke called her roommates and received no answer, the other surviving roommate, Mortensen, reached out to her.

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Victim Kaylee Goncalves Heard Crying?

Photo of Bryan Kohberger
Source: MEGA

Kohberger received four life sentenced after he pled guilty.

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"She said she thinks she saw someone, and I didn't know really what to think of it, because sometimes we think we hear things a lot, but it's usually just Ethan walking around," Funke said of the conversation with Mortensen. "But I told her to come in my room ... and we could lock the door and stay there just in case, if there was anything. That's all I know."

While Kohberger's motive was never known, Mortensen claimed she heard the killer calling out Goncalves' name during the attack.

According to the Idaho State Police (ISP), Tpr. Jeffory Talbot was reportedly provided with information by Sgt. Blaker, who had also spoken with Mortensen.

"Sometime in the early morning hours, (Mortensen) was awoken and opened her room door (redacted) and heard a male say, 'It's okay, Kaylee, I'm here for you,' and crying," Talbot noted.

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The report continued: "(Mortensen) then heard a male voice, which she stated she had never heard before, say 'It's okay, I'm going to help you.' (Mortensen) believed the unidentified male was in the bathroom and with the person who was crying."

"She believes it was Kaylee who was the one crying," the report concluded.

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