Idaho 4 Murder Victims' Surviving Roommate Bethany Funke Makes Rare Appearance in New Video

"Some more Bob Ross inspired paintings!" Funke wrote in the caption, referring to the famous late painter best known for his appearances on PBS. In the clip, Funke, wearing a pink dress, shows off two paintings, one of which appears to have a winter setting. Honeybee by Olivia Rodrigo plays in the background.

On November 13, 2022, Kohberger attacked and murdered four people: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xanda Kernodl, and Ethan Chapin.

Funke, along with her roommate, Dylan Mortensen, who were also residents of the off-campus rental home, were left unharmed during the slaughter. During Kohberger's sentencing hearing, Funke had her friend, Emily Alandt, read a devastating statement, in which she admitted she thought she would die that night.

"I was scared the person who did this would come for me next," Funke wrote in her statement.