Idaho Murder Victims' Surviving Roommate Bethany Funke Makes Shocking Return to Social Media — Years After Bryan Kohberger Brutally Killed Her Four Pals

Funke and fellow roommate, Dylan Mortensen, who were also residents of the off-campus rental home, were left unharmed. During Kohberger's sentencing hearing, she had her friend, Emily Alandt, read an emotional statement.

"I was scared the person who did this would come for me next," Funke wrote in her statement, labeling that night the "worst day of my life."

According to Funke, following the slaughter, she had "not slept through a single night since this happened" and confessed to living in constant fear of losing someone else she loves.

"The fear never really leaves," Funke said in her statement, and declared she's moving on with her life as a tribute to the four victims.

"Every day I remind myself to live for them," she wrote.