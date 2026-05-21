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Home > News > Bryan Kohberger

Idaho Murder Victims' Surviving Roommate Bethany Funke Makes Shocking Return to Social Media — Years After Bryan Kohberger Brutally Killed Her Four Pals

Photo of Bryan Kohberger, Berhany Funke
Source: MEGA; @bethanyfunke/TikTok

Bryan Kohberger left two people unharmed on the same night he killed four students.

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May 21 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

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Bethany Funke, one of the two roommates who survived Bryan Kohberger's vicious attack, which left four people dead, has made a shocking return to social media, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 23-year-old, who previously feared the killer would "come for me next," took to TikTok with an update more than three years following the crime that rocked the country.

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Photo of Bryan Kohberger
Source: MEGA

Kohberger killed four students in November 2022, leaving two of their friends unharmed.

Earlier this week, Funke posted a short clip showing off her painting, which she made clear was inspired by legendary painter and TV star Bob Ross.

"My first Bob Ross-inspired painting," Funke captioned the video, which featured her in what appeared to be a park.

On November 13, 2022, Kohberger attacked and murdered four University of Idaho students, Xanda Kernodl, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, and Ethan Chapin.

Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders and avoided a death sentence, instead being sent to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

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Survivor Bethany Funke Speaks

Photo of Bethany Funke
Source: @bethanyfunke/TikTok

One survivor, Funke, returned to social media more than 3 years following the bloody crime.

Funke and fellow roommate, Dylan Mortensen, who were also residents of the off-campus rental home, were left unharmed. During Kohberger's sentencing hearing, she had her friend, Emily Alandt, read an emotional statement.

"I was scared the person who did this would come for me next," Funke wrote in her statement, labeling that night the "worst day of my life."

According to Funke, following the slaughter, she had "not slept through a single night since this happened" and confessed to living in constant fear of losing someone else she loves.

"The fear never really leaves," Funke said in her statement, and declared she's moving on with her life as a tribute to the four victims.

"Every day I remind myself to live for them," she wrote.

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The Other Surviving Roommate's Disturbing Account

Bryan Kohberger victims
Source: Instagram

Funke was in the off-campus rental home the same night her pals were killed.

While Kohberger's motive remains unclear, the other surviving roommate, Mortensen, claimed she heard the monster killer calling out Goncalves' name during his attack.

According to the Idaho State Police (ISP), upon arriving at the crime scene, Tpr. Jeffory Talbot was reportedly provided with information by Moscow Police Department Sgt. Dustin Blaker, who had spoken with Mortensen.

Talbot was able to summarize Blaker's briefing in his report, and noted: "Sometime in the early morning hours, (Mortensen) was awoken and opened her room door (redacted) and heard a male say, 'It's okay, Kaylee, I'm here for you,' and crying."

The report continued: "(Mortensen) then heard a male voice, which she stated she had never heard before, say 'It's okay, I'm going to help you.' (Mortensen) believed the unidentified male was in the bathroom and with the person who was crying."

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Criminal Investigation Is Opened Following 'Dateline' Episode

Bryan Kohberger mugshot
Source: MEGA

Kohberger pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life behind bars.

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"She believes it was Kaylee who was the one crying," the report concluded.

However, Mortensen would later change her story in a follow-up interview, recalling that it was "probably Xana who was crying." Despite Kohberger rotting in prison and reportedly being harassed by other inmates, his case has continued to be shrouded in controversy.

A criminal investigation was recently opened after an unknown person is said to have leaked key information about the case. According to a report, an episode of NBC's Dateline about the Idaho murders is believed to have included evidence not known to the public at the time.

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The episode included surveillance video from near the home where the four students were killed, as well as creepy photos from Kohberger's phone, and his internet searches before and after the grisly crime.

Goncalves' father, Steve, thinks the episode pushed Kohberger toward a plea deal.

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