'Vile' Joy Reid Under Fire Over 'Disgusting' Lindsey Graham Death Remarks

Reid has been targeted for her remarks about Republicans in the past, including engaging in a vicious feud with Charlie Kirk's grieving widow, Erika.

Last year, Reid mocked the way Erika hugged friend J.D. Vance at a Turning Point USA event following her husband's assassination.

Erika later fired back at the event, telling the raucous crowd, "Joy Reid probably needs a really, really good hug. And honestly, I'm here for it if she needs it...I'll even touch the back of your head!"

Reid clapped back at the comment on her YouTube show the following day, telling her, "Absolutely not. Uh, don't come near me. Don't touch me."

"The last thing I will say to Erika Kirk is this: Dear young lady, I don't need a hug from you."