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Home > News > MSNBC

'Vile' Joy Reid Under Fire Over 'Disgusting' Lindsey Graham Death Remarks

Joy Reid went off on late senator Lindsey Graham.
Source: @TheJoyReidShow/YouTube, Mega

Joy Reid went off on late senator Lindsey Graham.

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July 15 2026, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

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Joy Reid has come under fire over her flippant comments following the death of Senator Lindsey Graham, RadarOnline.com can report.

The former MSNBC correspondent went on an unforgiving tirade against the South Carolina senator as she claimed "h--- opened its doors for at least one more" Republican.

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'You Sold Your Soul to the Devil'

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The controversial podcaster suggested Graham will spend eternity in Hell.
Source: @TheJoyReidShow/YouTube

The controversial podcaster suggested Graham will spend eternity in Hell.

Reid held little back on her personal podcast as she went on a blistering rant detailing her issues with Graham.

"A word of advice: If you don't want people to celebrate your death, don't be a miserable, horrible, person while you're alive," she wrote in an online preview for her show.

Appearing to address Graham posthumously, she added, "You’re going to be remembered as someone who betrayed your friends, who betrayed your country and who claimed that you cared about relationships."

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Source: @TheJoyReidShow/YouTube

"But, in the end, the only relationship you actually cared about was the relationship with Donald Trump. You sold your soul. You betrayed your friends, your legacy, your own soul. You sold your soul to the devil, and now you get to meet him in person."

She then leveled perhaps her most biting criticism at him, jabbing, "You sold your soul to the devil. And now you get to meet him in person."

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Critics Clap Back at Joy Reid's Remarks

Graham died unexpectedly at age 71.
Source: mega

Graham died unexpectedly at age 71.

Her comments were met with vitriol online.

One person tweeted, "Joy Reid is a sick demented POS!" as another person agreed, "Reid is a left-wing lunatic nut job racist."

A third person blasted, "Whatever happened to 'if you cannot say something nice about a person then say nothing at all'? I just saw Joy-less Reid berate Lindsey Graham. Does she have no shame?"

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Joy Reid's Feud With Erika Kirk

Reid previously had a bitter feud with Charlie Kirk's grieving widow, Erika.
Source: MEGA

Reid previously had a bitter feud with Charlie Kirk's grieving widow, Erika.

Reid has been targeted for her remarks about Republicans in the past, including engaging in a vicious feud with Charlie Kirk's grieving widow, Erika.

Last year, Reid mocked the way Erika hugged friend J.D. Vance at a Turning Point USA event following her husband's assassination.

Erika later fired back at the event, telling the raucous crowd, "Joy Reid probably needs a really, really good hug. And honestly, I'm here for it if she needs it...I'll even touch the back of your head!"

Reid clapped back at the comment on her YouTube show the following day, telling her, "Absolutely not. Uh, don't come near me. Don't touch me."

"The last thing I will say to Erika Kirk is this: Dear young lady, I don't need a hug from you."

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Firing From MSNBC

Reid was let go by MSNBC in a company restructuring last year.
Source: msnbc

Reid was let go by MSNBC in a company restructuring last year.

As Radar has reported, Reid has gone scorched earth on her enemies ever since her firing last year, which reportedly came as a shock to the commentator.

However, sources at the time said Reid signed her own pink slip by holding an internal summit with other anchors, including Rachel Maddow, Lawrence O'Donnell and Nicolle Wallace, to unite in battle against the network's strategy to appear less left-wing biased.

She's reportedly been looking to roast those she believes betrayed her ever since.

"She's livid, and she knows everything," one news veteran confided. "She's ready to burn the house down."

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