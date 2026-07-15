Trump's 'Lonely' Son Barron Spent Years Trying 'to Get His Attention'

Influencer Emily Weis alleged she heard the scoop from Melania Trump's former assistant, who spilled all the "tea." The ex-staffer allegedly told her, "Mostly, he plays Fortnite, goes to school, and then he'll go out in this grassy area and tap around a soccer ball, or just do sports."

She added, "He's always trying to get his dad's attention out there."

While his father was shut away in his office with domestic and international affairs, Barron, now 20, would reportedly "tap on the window of the Oval Office and try to get him to come outside and spend time with him."