Trump's 'Lonely' Son Barron Spent Years Trying 'to Get His Attention'
July 15 2026, Published 11:47 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump's family was impacted differently when he first assumed the Oval Office in 2017.
Since then, the dynasty has been dragged into the political sphere, with Barron Trump being hauled to the White House to live with his parents. During that time, his older half-siblings were already off and focused on their own careers – but Barron was stuck sheltered by security in what RadarOnline.com has learned was a "lonely" life.
Barron Trump Tried to 'Get His Dad's Attention'
Influencer Emily Weis alleged she heard the scoop from Melania Trump's former assistant, who spilled all the "tea." The ex-staffer allegedly told her, "Mostly, he plays Fortnite, goes to school, and then he'll go out in this grassy area and tap around a soccer ball, or just do sports."
She added, "He's always trying to get his dad's attention out there."
While his father was shut away in his office with domestic and international affairs, Barron, now 20, would reportedly "tap on the window of the Oval Office and try to get him to come outside and spend time with him."
'Half of the Country' Hates Barron
Barron was thrown into an unfortunate position with the world immediately torn over his existence. Weis acknowledged how "half of the country hates him because of who his father is."
As for Barron's own political aspirations, it's quite unclear for now. In fact, during the president's first term, Barron was seldom seen or heard from. His opinion on his father's politics hasn't been publicly disclosed much – other than his own father's claims that he's involved.
Barron reportedly "never had any kids or other friends come to visit or play with him."
Parents' Schedules Too 'Busy' for 'Family Time'
Weis alleged neither parent was very present in Barron's life. Instead, he was allegedly "basically ignored and kind of taken care of by one or two guys who managed his schedule and, I guess, essentially babysat him for four years."
After all, "They both have very busy schedules that are very separate from one another, and they don't make a lot of time for family time."
Barron's saving grace was Melania, who allegedly spent more time with him than his former TV star father.
Donald Ignored Barron Until He Was 'Politically Useful'
While Barron has largely stayed away from public political discourse, his father is no stranger to dragging him in.
Donald, 80, allegedly didn't "have a relationship" with Donald "until [Barron] became politically useful for him. Typical narcissistic behavior."
Now, Barron reportedly aids Donald's team in small ways behind the scenes, including giving insights into communications strategies. Jason Miller, senior adviser to Trump, told Politico's Playbook Deep Dive podcast Barron's recommendations have been "absolutely ratings gold."
He said, "Barron has been very involved in selecting or recommending, I should say, a number of the podcasts that we should do. I got to tell you, hats off to the young man. Every single recommendation he's had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that's broken the internet. He's done a great job."
Even Melania, 56, previously confessed Barron had a reclusive life as he was bullied at school.
In her memoir, Melania acknowledged the rumor propagated by Rosie O'Donnell that Barron might have autism.
She wrote: "Barron’s experience of being bullied both online and in real life following the incident is a clear indication of the irreparable damage caused."