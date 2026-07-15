Kim Scott 911 Call Revealed: Eminem's Ex-Wife 'Attempted Suicide With a Knife' and Fell 'Unconscious' Before Being Rushed to Hospital
July 15 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET
Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, attempted to take her own life before being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Newly released emergency dispatch audio reveals a dispatcher telling emergency responders that there had been a "suicide attempt," and a woman had "cut her wrist" and was "bleeding."
Kim Scott's Niece Calls 911
"She’s currently sitting on the couch listening to music. The knife is in her hand, and she will not give it to the caller. Kim Mathers," the dispatcher continued, according to audio obtained by TMZ. "She’s unconscious now. The caller was able to remove it."
The 911 caller was identified as Scott's niece.
As Radar previously reported, Scott was seen being strapped onto a gurney and loaded into an ambulance on Saturday, July 11.
The Chesterfield Fire/EMS report stated the cause for the call was someone "unconscious/fainting" and a "hemorrhage/laceration."
She was taken to the McLaren Macomb Hospital in Mount Clemens.
Kim Scott's Past Suicide Attempts
The mother-of-three has made attempts on her own life twice before. In 2015, she drank a considerable amount of alcohol and drove her Cadillac Escalade into a utility pole.
During an appearance on the Mojo In The Morning radio show, she confessed that she told first responders it was a suicide attempt and "apologized immensely" to them.
"I sat at the end of a road where I knew that no one else but myself would get hurt. Yes, I drank, I took pills and I hit the gas and aimed for a pole," she explained at the time. "I did not even expect to make it through that, and I told (police) that I tried to do this on purpose. I'm so sorry."
Scott also reportedly tried to end her life in 2021. According to a 911 call made by a friend, Scott "took a bunch of pills" and was bleeding from her legs.
She's also been struggling with several legal woes over the past year. She's been arrested twice recently for alleged incidents of driving under the influence.
Eminem, who was initially married to Scott from 1999 to 2001, was allegedly "horrified by Kim's mugshot" and wanted to help his struggling ex, according to an insider.
"He says he wants this to be her wake-up call that she needs professional help," the insider added.
"They have so much history – he truly loves her. It's devastating to see Kim fall apart like this, but then watching their family suffer over it makes the situation doubly devastating."
The insider further claimed the rapper was hoping to stage some form of intervention for her.
"He wants a group of them, her family and friends, to get together and give it to her straight," the insider shared. "Eminem truly fears the worst will happen if something isn't done to help Kim."