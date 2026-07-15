Kim Scott 911 Call Revealed: Eminem's Ex-Wife 'Attempted Suicide With a Knife' and Fell 'Unconscious' Before Being Rushed to Hospital

The mother-of-three has made attempts on her own life twice before. In 2015, she drank a considerable amount of alcohol and drove her Cadillac Escalade into a utility pole.

During an appearance on the Mojo In The Morning radio show, she confessed that she told first responders it was a suicide attempt and "apologized immensely" to them.

"I sat at the end of a road where I knew that no one else but myself would get hurt. Yes, I drank, I took pills and I hit the gas and aimed for a pole," she explained at the time. "I did not even expect to make it through that, and I told (police) that I tried to do this on purpose. I'm so sorry."

Scott also reportedly tried to end her life in 2021. According to a 911 call made by a friend, Scott "took a bunch of pills" and was bleeding from her legs.