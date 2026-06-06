EXCLUSIVE: Eminem Steps Up for Ex — Sober Slim Shady Star Determined to Save Spiraling Kim
June 6 2026, Published 9:30 a.m. ET
Rap god Eminem is hell-bent on saving the life of ex-wife Kim Scott after a string of DUI arrests, with insiders saying a last-chance intervention has been set in motion.
Her latest run-in with the law came on May 14, when the 51-year-old – looking worse for wear – was booked in Michigan for allegedly hitting a car while driving under the influence. She was released shortly afterward.
Eminem 'Truly Loves Her'
"Eminem was horrified by Kim's mug shot," a source told RadarOnline.com. "He says he wants this to be her wake-up call that she needs professional help."
The former lovers share a long yet rocky connection. Marrying and divorcing twice, they're parents to biological daughter Hailie Jade, 30, who welcomed the duo's first grandchild last year.
Adopted daughter Alaina, 33, made Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers), 53, and Scott grandparents for a second time this April.
"They have so much history – he truly loves her," noted the source. "It's devastating to see Kim fall apart like this, but then watching their family suffer over it makes the situation doubly devastating."
Eminem's Ready To Step Up
In June, the wayward blonde is set to be sentenced after pleading no contest to impaired driving and failure to report an accident stemming from an alleged February hit-and-run involving a parked car. During the investigation of that case, police reportedly found bottles of soda mixed with alcohol in Scott's vehicle.
Her recording artist ex, who's battled severe addictions to prescription drugs like Ambien, Valium and Vicodin himself, recently celebrated being 18 years sober.
Now, he's prepared to empty his pockets to get Kim on track.
"Eminem's ready to pay for it all," dishes the source. "He'll have her flown off to any A-list rehab that she wants. She can do it on a tropical island if she wants – he doesn't care as long as she does it."
Calling In For Backup
To get her there, the Without Me rapper is calling in backup.
"He wants a group of them, her family and friends, to get together and give it to her straight," the source said. "Eminem truly fears the worst will happen if something isn't done to help Kim."