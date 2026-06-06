EXCLUSIVE: Eminem Steps Up for Ex — Sober Slim Shady Star Determined to Save Spiraling Kim

"Eminem was horrified by Kim's mug shot," a source told RadarOnline.com. "He says he wants this to be her wake-up call that she needs professional help."

The former lovers share a long yet rocky connection. Marrying and divorcing twice, they're parents to biological daughter Hailie Jade, 30, who welcomed the duo's first grandchild last year.

Adopted daughter Alaina, 33, made Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers), 53, and Scott grandparents for a second time this April.

"They have so much history – he truly loves her," noted the source. "It's devastating to see Kim fall apart like this, but then watching their family suffer over it makes the situation doubly devastating."