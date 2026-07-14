Eminem's Ex-Wife Rushed to Hospital: Kim Scott Seen Leaving Michigan Home in Ambulance After Medical Emergency

This comes amid a wave of legal woes for the mother-of-three. Two months ago, Scott was arrested for suspected DUI after she hit a parked car in Detroit. No injuries were reported in the collision.

The accident occurred only a few days after she pleaded no contest to operating a vehicle while impaired and failure to stop after a crash in a completely separate incident.

"Driving under the influence is not a lapse in judgment—it is a deliberate decision that puts every person on the road at risk," Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a statement reported by People. "Choosing to drive impaired is choosing to endanger others, and we will continue to hold those who make that choice fully accountable."

In June, a warrant was issued for her arrest when she failed to appear in court for a scheduled hearing. However, it was later dropped, according to Page Six.

She is expected to be sentenced in August.