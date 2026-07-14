Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Eminem

Eminem's Ex-Wife Rushed to Hospital: Kim Scott Seen Leaving Michigan Home in Ambulance After Medical Emergency

Kim Scott was taken to the hospital on July 11.
Source: MEGA

Kim Scott was taken to the hospital on July 11.

July 14 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, was seen being ushered from her home by paramedics on a gurney after suffering an unknown medical emergency, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Saturday, July 11, Scott was recorded being taken into the back of an ambulance and was later rushed to the hospital.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kim Scott Taken to Hospital in Ambulance

Kim Scott was seen being taken into an ambulance.
Source: MEGA

Kim Scott was seen being taken into an ambulance.

Emergency responders were reportedly called to her property around 8 p.m. in connection with someone being "unconscious" or "fainting," according to TMZ.

The Chesterfield Fire/EMS report also noted a "hemorrhage/laceration."

Scott was taken to McLaren Macomb Hospital in Mount Clemens, but her current condition and any details on her diagnosis remain unclear.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Kim Scott's Recent Legal Woes

Kim Scott was previously married to Eminem.
Source: MEGA

Kim Scott was previously married to Eminem.

This comes amid a wave of legal woes for the mother-of-three. Two months ago, Scott was arrested for suspected DUI after she hit a parked car in Detroit. No injuries were reported in the collision.

The accident occurred only a few days after she pleaded no contest to operating a vehicle while impaired and failure to stop after a crash in a completely separate incident.

"Driving under the influence is not a lapse in judgment—it is a deliberate decision that puts every person on the road at risk," Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a statement reported by People. "Choosing to drive impaired is choosing to endanger others, and we will continue to hold those who make that choice fully accountable."

In June, a warrant was issued for her arrest when she failed to appear in court for a scheduled hearing. However, it was later dropped, according to Page Six.

She is expected to be sentenced in August.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Andrew Cunanan killed Gianni Versace in 1997.

Inside the Assassination of Gianni Versace: Killer's Bag Seized by FBI Allegedly Included These 3 Bizarre Items

Photo of Patrick Byrne, Hunter Biden

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden Scores Massive Payday — Joe's Disgraced Son Awarded $1.7Million After Judge Brands Ex-Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne's Claims 'Complete Fiction'

Eminem and Kim Scott first got married in the late '90s.
Source: MEGA

Eminem and Kim Scott first got married in the late '90s.

As Radar previously reported, Eminem – who was married to Scott from 1999 to 2001, and again in 2006 for nearly one year – has been stepping up to help his ex, according to a source.

"Eminem was horrified by Kim's mug shot," the source claimed. "He says he wants this to be her wake-up call that she needs professional help."

"They have so much history – he truly loves her," continued the source. "It's devastating to see Kim fall apart like this, but then watching their family suffer over it makes the situation doubly devastating."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.