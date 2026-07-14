Eminem's Ex-Wife Rushed to Hospital: Kim Scott Seen Leaving Michigan Home in Ambulance After Medical Emergency
July 14 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, was seen being ushered from her home by paramedics on a gurney after suffering an unknown medical emergency, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Saturday, July 11, Scott was recorded being taken into the back of an ambulance and was later rushed to the hospital.
Kim Scott Taken to Hospital in Ambulance
Emergency responders were reportedly called to her property around 8 p.m. in connection with someone being "unconscious" or "fainting," according to TMZ.
The Chesterfield Fire/EMS report also noted a "hemorrhage/laceration."
Scott was taken to McLaren Macomb Hospital in Mount Clemens, but her current condition and any details on her diagnosis remain unclear.
Inside Kim Scott's Recent Legal Woes
This comes amid a wave of legal woes for the mother-of-three. Two months ago, Scott was arrested for suspected DUI after she hit a parked car in Detroit. No injuries were reported in the collision.
The accident occurred only a few days after she pleaded no contest to operating a vehicle while impaired and failure to stop after a crash in a completely separate incident.
"Driving under the influence is not a lapse in judgment—it is a deliberate decision that puts every person on the road at risk," Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a statement reported by People. "Choosing to drive impaired is choosing to endanger others, and we will continue to hold those who make that choice fully accountable."
In June, a warrant was issued for her arrest when she failed to appear in court for a scheduled hearing. However, it was later dropped, according to Page Six.
She is expected to be sentenced in August.
As Radar previously reported, Eminem – who was married to Scott from 1999 to 2001, and again in 2006 for nearly one year – has been stepping up to help his ex, according to a source.
"Eminem was horrified by Kim's mug shot," the source claimed. "He says he wants this to be her wake-up call that she needs professional help."
"They have so much history – he truly loves her," continued the source. "It's devastating to see Kim fall apart like this, but then watching their family suffer over it makes the situation doubly devastating."